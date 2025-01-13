Stock market today: Drops for Nvidia and gains for oil stocks leave Wall Street indexes mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are split on Monday as drops for Nvidia and other Big Tech companies work against gains for oil-and-gas producers.

The S&P 500 was virtually flat in late trading after erasing an earlier fall of 0.9%. The weakness for Big Tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq composite to a loss of 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 315 points, or 0.8%, with less than an hour remaining in trading.

Stocks have been under pressure the last month, and the S&P 500 is coming off its fourth losing week in the last five as traders cull expectations for how much relief the Federal Reserve may deliver this year through lower interest rates.

Such cuts would give the economy a boost, and the U.S. stock market ran to repeated records last year on the assumption that more are coming after the Fed began lowering rates in September. But inflation has stubbornly remained above the Fed’s 2% target, and recent reports have suggested a still-solid U.S. economy doesn’t need much help. Questions are growing whether the Fed will deliver even a single cut in 2025.

High rates put downward pressure on prices for all kinds of investments, and those seen as expensive can feel the stiffest punches. Nvidia fell 2.8% and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500, though that represents just a smidgen of its huge gains made in recent years. The chip company’s stock had nearly quintupled over the last three years amid the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology.

It felt pressure as President Joe Biden proposes a new framework for the exporting of the advanced computer chips used to develop AI. That’s despite warnings from the industry that a hastily implemented new rule could fragment global supply chains and hurt U.S. companies.

Apple's 1.4% drop and Meta Platforms' fall of 1.6% were also among the heaviest weights on the market. Because they're two of the largest companies on Wall Street, their moves pack more punch on the S&P 500 than other stocks.

Moderna tumbled 19.2% for the largest loss in the S&P 500 after giving a forecast for revenue this upcoming year that fell short of analysts’ expectations. The vaccine maker, which is seeing a slowdown in COVID-related sales, is accelerating a cost-cutting program to reduce expenses in research and development and other areas.

Macy’s fell 8.1% after saying it will likely report revenue for the last three months of 2024 that’s at or slightly below the low end of the $7.8 to $8 billion forecasted range it earlier gave.

Edison International fell another 11.6% as wildfires continue to burn in the service territory of its Southern California Edison utility. The utility has said fire agencies are investigating whether its equipment was involved in the ignition of the Hurst fire.

