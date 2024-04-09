Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,361.78
    +101.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,209.91
    +7.52 (+0.14%)
     

  • DOW

    38,883.67
    -9.13 (-0.02%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7368
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.34
    -1.09 (-1.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    93,840.06
    -3,488.65 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,372.00
    +21.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,080.80
    +7.09 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3660
    -0.0580 (-1.31%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,384.75
    +89.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.98
    -0.21 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,934.79
    -8.68 (-0.11%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,773.13
    +426.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6783
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

Stock market today: US stocks edge higher ahead of key inflation data that will help determine Fed rate plans

Matthew Fox
·2 min read
Trader NYSE green
Lucas Jackson/Reuters

  • US stocks rose on Tuesday as investors await a key inflation report for March. 

  • The CPI report is set to be released Wednesday, and investors are expecting a continued slowdown in inflation.

  • Bond yields slipped after rising as investors adjusted their outlook for rates in the last week. 

US stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors await a key inflation report later this week.

The March consumer price index report is set to be released Wednesday morning, and investors expect a continued decline in inflation. Current estimates suggest year-over-year core CPI will drop to 3.7% compared to the previous reading of 3.8%, while month-over-month Core CPI is expected to drop to 0.3% compared to the prior reading of 0.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The March CPI report will help inform when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates. Current projections suggest about a 50-50 chance the first rate cut will arrive at the Fed's June FOMC meeting, but an inflation report outside of consensus estimates would impact those probabilities in a big way.

"It's exactly because US labor-market indicators are so ambiguous that makes the US inflation data so much more important as a driver of the outlook for Fed policy in the next few months. Tomorrow's March CPI report will be paramount," Macquarie strategist Thierry Wizman said.

Bond yields dropped, with the 10-year Treasury slipping four basis points to 4.384%.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday: 

Here's what else is going on today: 

In commodities, bonds, and crypto: 

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped by 0.07% to $86.37 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped by 0.11% to $90.48 a barrel.

  • Gold jumped 0.78% to $2,369.40 per ounce.

  • The 10-year Treasury yield fell four basis points to 4.384%.

  • Bitcoin dropped by 1.63% to $70,460.

Read the original article on Business Insider