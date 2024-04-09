Stock market today: US stocks edge higher ahead of key inflation data that will help determine Fed rate plans

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

The CPI report is set to be released Wednesday, and investors are expecting a continued slowdown in inflation.

Bond yields slipped after rising as investors adjusted their outlook for rates in the last week.

US stocks edged higher on Tuesday as investors await a key inflation report later this week.

The March consumer price index report is set to be released Wednesday morning, and investors expect a continued decline in inflation. Current estimates suggest year-over-year core CPI will drop to 3.7% compared to the previous reading of 3.8%, while month-over-month Core CPI is expected to drop to 0.3% compared to the prior reading of 0.4%.

The March CPI report will help inform when the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates. Current projections suggest about a 50-50 chance the first rate cut will arrive at the Fed's June FOMC meeting, but an inflation report outside of consensus estimates would impact those probabilities in a big way.

"It's exactly because US labor-market indicators are so ambiguous that makes the US inflation data so much more important as a driver of the outlook for Fed policy in the next few months. Tomorrow's March CPI report will be paramount," Macquarie strategist Thierry Wizman said.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is going on today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped by 0.07% to $86.37 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped by 0.11% to $90.48 a barrel.

Gold jumped 0.78% to $2,369.40 per ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell four basis points to 4.384%.

Bitcoin dropped by 1.63% to $70,460.

