Stock market today: US futures slide amid rate jitters, China gloom

US stock futures declined Wednesday, taking a cue from sharp declines in Asian and European equities.

Investor sentiment remained weak after the latest economic reports from China failed to cheer the market.

The dollar held near a one-month high as bets for imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve weakened.

Stock-market sentiment remained weak on Wednesday, on the back of tepid economic data out of China and increased uncertainty about the prospect of US interest-rate cuts.

Equity futures fell, following losses in Asian and European markets, after the latest Chinese economic data suggested recovery in the world's second-largest economy remains wobbly.

The dollar held its recent gains after Fed Governor Christopher Waller signaled the central bank was in no rush to lower interest rates. Ten-year Treasury yields were steady at 4.05%, following Tuesday's rise of more than 10 basis points. Oil prices declined.

Enphase Energy, Moderna, and Ford led premarket gains among S&P 500 stocks on Wednesday, while Amcor, Corning, and ConocoPhilips were among those leading declines.

Market overview

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 4,776 points as of 4:55 a.m. ET, while similar contracts on the Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.6% to 16,868.25.

European stocks saw declines, with Euro Stoxx 50 retreating 1%. Germany's DAX 40 index and France's CAC 40 both fell 1% each.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plummeted 3.7%, while the Shanghai Composite slid 2.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.4% to 35,477.80. India's Nifty 50 was down 2%.

In the crypto market, bitcoin was 1% lower at $42,692. Ether saw a 1.7% drop to $2,546.2.

The Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was stable near the highest level in more than a month.

Ten-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4.05%. Brent crude oil declined 1.2% to $76.77 a barrel.

Read the original article on Business Insider