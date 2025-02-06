Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq waver with Amazon set to highlight earnings rush

US stocks were lower on Thursday in anticipation of Amazon's (AMZN) quarterly results, as investors assessed the earnings season so far and eyed President Donald Trump's fast-moving policy overhaul.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.6%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were both off about 0.1% on the heels of two winning days in a row for the major gauges.

The tariff jitters that shook stocks earlier in the week may have eased, but markets are tracking incoming earnings for any company warnings. At the same time, tech and chip-related results are being scrutinized for signals about the strength of AI demand.

• USD (^GSPC) View Quote Details

Investors are keenly awaiting Amazon's quarterly report due after the bell, following Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) cloud sales flop. The report will further test the view that Big Tech plans to keep spending big in AI after disappointing results from chip makers Arm (ARM) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Adding to the gloom, Ford (F) stock slid despite a quarterly earnings beat after it put out muted full-year guidance, pointing to tariffs as a headwind.

Peloton's (PTON) stock soared 12% amid better-than-expected sales for the fitness equipment maker, thanks in part to its seasonal partnership with Costco (COST).

In other corporate news, Salesforce (CRM) stock slipped following the software giant's announcement on management changes. Meanwhile Honeywell (HON) shares fell after the conglomerate confirmed it will split into three companies.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent relieved some pressure on the Federal Reserve, saying Trump wants to bring down 10-year Treasury yields to ease borrowing costs rather than push for lower interest rates. The benchmark yield (^TNX) traded around its lowest levels since December, at about 4.43%.

On the economic front, jobless claims jumped to 219,000 last week, slightly above estimates of 213,000. The reading came ahead of the expected monthly jobs report on Friday as investors search for clues to Fed decision making amid the risk of an uptick in inflation.

LIVE

14 updates