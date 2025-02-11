Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq slip as investors digest Powell testimony, Trump's tariffs

US stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed more tariff policy shifts from President Donald Trump and looked ahead to upcoming inflation data.
Traders also digested the start of Federal Chair Jerome Powell's two-day testimony in Congress. In his opening remarks, Powell told lawmakers the Fed is not in a rush to adjust interest rates and reiterated the central bank's stance of not commenting on trade policy.
By mid-afternoon trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) flipped into the green, edging around 0.1% higher. Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped roughly 0.1% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pulled back about 0.4%, after a winning day on Wall Street.
The tone is cautious in the wait for Trump to reveal his plan for universal like-for-like tariffs, promised for announcement midweek. The president on Monday imposed 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports from March 12, according to executive orders. That puts further pressure on top trading partners Canada and Mexico.
Meanwhile, the countdown is on for January's Consumer Price Index reading on Wednesday and its wholesale counterpart on Thursday, as inflation stays persistent.
On the earnings front, Coca-Cola (KO) shares rose after it beat estimates for fourth quarter profit and revenue as soda demand stayed robust amid price increases. Shopify's (SHOP) stock bounced back from pre-market losses after the e-commerce company reported a downbeat first quarter profit forecast with better-than-expected holiday sales. LIVE 14 updates
-
Powell emphasizes need for Fed independence
Powell reiterated on Tuesday the importance of Fed independence.
"We'll make better policy and keep inflation lower if we just focus on doing our job and stay out of politics, stay out of elections, and don't try to favor or hurt any political party," Powell said, emphasizing the need for central bank leaders to just "focus on the data."
"If we start putting up political filters ... we'll be less effective at our already difficult job," he said, although he noted that it's still important for the central bank to remain accountable and be transparent in its decisions.
-
Powell: Housing prices likely to remain elevated
Powell said housing prices are likely to remain elevated, even if mortgage rates decline.
"Housing markets around the country are still suffering from the after-effects of the pandemic," Powell said on Tuesday. "Once that's all the way through and short-term rates are down to normal, whatever the new normal level is, I think housing costs are still going to be high."
Powell added it will likely continue to be expensive to build homes in many parts of the country, noting, "There's a short-term problem, which will go away in the coming years, but there's a longer-term problem with housing availability."
"And that's that's going to be something that is not within our authority or power to affect."
The central bank leader also said "it's not clear" that lower rates would lead to lower housing inflation since an unlocking of low rates would boost demand.
-
Powell: There will be a regulatory framework for stablecoins
Powell said definitively on Tuesday that "there will be a regulatory framework" for stablecoins and that the central bank "supports" efforts to create one.
"Stablecoins may have a big future with consumers and businesses," Powell said. "We can't know that now. But it is important for the development of stablecoins and a safe and sound manner that protects consumers and savers."
A stablecoin is defined as any cryptocurrency designed to have a relatively stable price, typically pegged to a particular commodity or currency such as the US dollar.
-
Powell: Not Fed's job to comment on trade policy
Powell said he "would stand by" previous comments that countries that have remained open to trade and did not erect barriers like tariffs have grown faster and had higher incomes.
"I think the standard case for free trade and all that logically still makes sense," the Fed chair told lawmakers on Tuesday. "It didn't work that well when we have one very large country that doesn't really play by the rules."
"And in any case, it's not the Fed's job to make or comment on tariff policy," he continued. "That's for elected people. And it's not for us to comment. Ours to try to react to it."
Powell's remarks come after President Trump announced global 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which will take effect on March 12. Earlier 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada are set to come next month, while 10% duties on China have already been implemented.
The central bank leader later added it ultimately remains to be seen what tariff policies will be implemented and when: "I just think it would be unwise to speculate when we really don't know. I mean, we see proposals, but it's so hard to say what's going to happen."
-
Powell on if US has achieved 'soft landing': 'Not for me to say'
Powell said he couldn't comment on whether the US economy has achieved a "soft landing," telling lawmakers that it was "not for me to say."
The soft landing, defined as a scenario where economic growth slows but not to the point of a recession, has been questioned in recent weeks as some economists believe the US could face another inflation resurgence under President Trump.
Powell added, though, that the US is not in a "hard landing," where a restrictive monetary environment forces the economy into a recession.
-
Powell: Playbook has been revised following SVB collapse
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during the start of his two-day testimony on Tuesday that the playbook has been revised "in a lot of ways" following the stunning collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in 2023.
"The supervisors didn't follow through aggressively enough on things that they'd said," Powell said. "If they'd done that, that could have been enough to stop it. But a lot of it was just not focusing enough directly on what was a very large amount of interest-rate risk, a large portfolio of long-term securities matched up with an unstable funding base."
On March 9, 2023, depositors scrambled to pull out more than the $40 billion from SVB as panic spread across Twitter, as well as on other social media platforms like Slack and WhatsApp. The rush came after the bank revealed a $1.8 billion loss within its bond portfolio and plans to raise more than $2 billion in new capital.
"Somehow, we don't expect bank runs outside of a crisis in this country," Powell said in his testimony. "And that's what that was. It was a bank run. And bank runs are incredibly damaging. I think everyone learned a lot from that and is determined to do better."
-
Powell says, 'We do not need to be in a hurry' to cut rates
Fed Chair Jay Powell is set to begin taking questions from lawmakers in minutes, and in prepared remarks released ahead of his testimony, he reiterated his view that the central bank does not need to be in a hurry to cut interest rates.
"With our policy stance now significantly less restrictive than it had been and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance," Powell said.
Referring to inflation, Powell said pricing pressures remain "somewhat elevated relative to our 2% longer-run [inflation] goal."
On the broader economy, Powell said it is expanding at a "solid pace."
-
Coca-Cola on tariff impact, inflation
Coca-Cola (KO) posted another strong quarter as the beverage giant's management team discussed the potential impact of Trump's tariff policy and recent pricing pressures.
Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma has the details:
"Commodities will be in the low-singles range overall, [with] some pressures on the agricultural — particularly juice and coffee — that are a big part of our base," Coca-Cola CFO John Murphy said on the earnings call. "We have the usual set of levers that will deploy to cover those."
CEO James Quincey added that President Trump's latest aluminum tariffs will predominantly impact the US market.
"If one package suffers an increase in input costs, we continue to have other packaging offerings that will allow us to compete in the affordability space," Quincey said.
He added that if aluminum gets more expensive, the company will put more emphasis on plastic bottles. He called it a "manageable problem."
-
Stocks open lower with tariffs top of mind
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday with tariff uncertainty top of mind for investors as traders also looked ahead to testimony from Federal Chair Jerome Powell on deck later this morning.
Shortly after the opening bell, Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) moved around 0.3% lower, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) also dropped roughly 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) pulled back around 0.5% after a winning day on Wall Street.
-
Oil adds to gains amid signs of sanctions hit to Russia supply
Oil futures rose 1.4% on Tuesday, on track for a third day of gains, as investors assessed signs that US sanctions on Russian crude are putting a dent in the major producer's output.
Brent crude futures (BZ=F), the international benchmark, climbed to just below $77 a barrel after closing 1.6% higher on Monday. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures (CL=F) moved up to $73.35 per barrel.
Russia's oil production fell in January to further below its OPEC+ quota, Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, its crude supplies are being offered to Chinese buyers at deeper discount as the US sanctions bed in, it said.
The signs of faltering Russian supply appeared to eclipse market worries about the impact on the global economy of Trump's tariff overhaul, which promise to crimp demand.
-
The start of Trump 2.0 is not quite what Wall Street expected
President Trump's unexpected policy moves are unsettling expectations at big financial institutions, David Hollerith reports:
Read more here.
-
Good morning. Here's what's happening today.
-
Hang Seng closes 1% lower as Asia stocks falter
Stock indexes in Asia fell on Tuesday as investors warily assessed the impact of Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum, while Chinese carmaker shares slid.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng (^HSI) dropped over 1%, while the CSI 300 (000300.SS) in Shanghai Shenzen fell 0.5%, both gauges reversing course after rising for several sessions.
The Sensex (^BSESN) in Bombay tumbled 1.3% amid concerns over the impact of the new 25% tariff on the primary aluminum producer's exports to the US.
On the corporate front, shares of Chinese automakers Xpeng (9868.HK, XPEV) and Geely Auto (0175.HK, GELYF, GELYY) tumbled in Hong Kong, down 9% and 10% respectively.
The moves came after China's BYD (1211.HK, BYDDY) launched free smart-driving features across most of its lineup, intensifying a regional EV price war and briefly lifting its share price to a record high. At the same time, fresh data showed Chinese car sales posted their biggest drop in almost a year in January.
-
Gold hits all-time high amid Trump policy uncertainty
Gold (GC=F) continues to reap the benefits of uncertainty in stock markets. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum have pushed the safe-haven asset back to an all-time high for the second consecutive week.
Bullion touched an all-time peak above $2,921 an ounce, maintaining momentum from a 1.7% boost in the day's session prior.
Bloomberg reports: