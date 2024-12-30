LIVE
Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq slide to start final trading week of 2024
Josh Schafer · Reporter
Updated 1 min read

Stocks slipped on Monday, as all three of the benchmark woes continued as a strong 2024 for stocks comes to a close.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid about 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed was off more than 1%.

The move lower came as the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) retreated from a seven-month high to hover near 4.56%.

Stocks closed out last week with a Friday slide from Big Tech names like Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA), with the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.5% and the S&P 500 down over 1%.

The highly anticipated "Santa Claus" rally, which is statistically one of the most consistent seven-day positive stretches of the year for the S&P 500, has been a flop thus far. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has risen 1.3% during the seven trading days beginning Dec. 24, well above the typical seven-day average of 0.3%, according to LPL Financial chief technical strategist Adam Turnquist. In the current period, the S&P 500 is down less than 0.1%.

But with just two days of trading left in 2024, markets are hoping to recapture the bigger picture of the year — one that has been full of gains. The benchmark S&P is up over 25% this year, while the Nasdaq has gained over 30%. The blue-chip Dow has risen a more modest 14%.

    A sea of red at the open

    All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 (^GSPC) were in the red at the open on Monday. The Information Technology sector (XLK), a key driver of the 2024 stock market rally, was off about 1.8% leading the losses.

    The "Magnificent Seven" tech stocks — Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), Tesla (TSLA), and Nvidia (NVDA) — were all of more than 1% to start the trading session.

    Where's Santa?

    Futures are pointing to a lower open on Wednesday as stocks continue to struggle during a historically strong period for the S&P 500 (^GSPC).

    Since 1950, the S&P 500 has risen 1.3% during the seven trading days beginning Dec. 24, well above the typical seven-day average of 0.3%, according to LPL Financial chief technical strategist Adam Turnquist. History has shown that if Santa does come and the S&P 500 posts a positive return during the time period, then January is typically a positive month for the benchmark index and the rest of the year averages a 10.4% return.

    When the S&P 500 is negative during that time frame, January usually doesn't end in the green, and the return for the upcoming full year averages just 5%, per Turnquist. Three days into this year's Santa Claus period, which will close on Friday, Jan. 3, the S&P 500 is down less than 0.1%

    While history may be flashing a warning sign, it's notable that last year the Santa Claus rally didn't materialize. January started poorly too. Still, the S&P 500 is still set to end the year up more than 20%.

    Good morning. Here's what's happening today.

    Economic data: MNI Chicago PMI (December); Pending home sales (November); Dallas Fed manufacturing activity (December)

    Earnings: No notable earnings.

    Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend and early this morning:

    Stock market enters final stretch of 2024: What to know this week

    Boeing stock dips amid South Korea air crash probe

    Jimmy Carter, who led the country during 'stagflation,' dies at 100

    How Google proved it 'still has its mojo' in 2024

    Jimmy Carter's energy legacy: From solar power to fracking

    10 charts that defined markets and the economy in 2024

    YF columnist Rick Newman: Trump voters are starting to worry about his tariffs

    Boeing shares slip after South Korea crash

    Boeing (BA) shares slipped more than 3% in pre-market trading on Monday morning after one its aircrafts was involved in a fatal crash in South Korea on Sunday.

    The 737-800 aircraft operated by Jeju Air Co. crashed on Sunday morning at Muan International Airport, leaving all but two of the 181 occupants on board dead. Bloomberg reported investigators will be focusing on a bird strike to the aircraft as well as a landing gear failure.

