Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq slide to start final trading week of 2024

Stocks slipped on Monday, as all three of the benchmark woes continued as a strong 2024 for stocks comes to a close.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell about 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slid about 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) climbed was off more than 1%.

The move lower came as the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) retreated from a seven-month high to hover near 4.56%.

Stocks closed out last week with a Friday slide from Big Tech names like Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA), with the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.5% and the S&P 500 down over 1%.

The highly anticipated "Santa Claus" rally, which is statistically one of the most consistent seven-day positive stretches of the year for the S&P 500, has been a flop thus far. Since 1950, the S&P 500 has risen 1.3% during the seven trading days beginning Dec. 24, well above the typical seven-day average of 0.3%, according to LPL Financial chief technical strategist Adam Turnquist. In the current period, the S&P 500 is down less than 0.1%.

But with just two days of trading left in 2024, markets are hoping to recapture the bigger picture of the year — one that has been full of gains. The benchmark S&P is up over 25% this year, while the Nasdaq has gained over 30%. The blue-chip Dow has risen a more modest 14%.

