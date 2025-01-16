Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq futures inch up but Dow slips as earnings flood in

US stock futures were mixed on Thursday, with the S&P 500 poised to build on the previous day's surge as investors geared up for another round of big bank earnings and a fresh reading on retail sales.

S&P 500 (ES=F) futures put on 0.1%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) gained roughly 0.3%. But Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) futures slumped 0.2%, weighed on by a slide in UnitedHealth (UNH) stock.

Markets are still enjoying some relief from a surprise easing in consumer inflation that prompted questions about whether the pricing out of interest-rate cuts this year had gone too far. Stocks ripped higher on Wednesday on the back of the data and stellar earnings from major US lenders.

Traders have now ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve lowers rates before July, reversing the pile-out that was sparked by the stronger-than-expected December jobs report.

Eyes are on the December retail sales report due later for insight into economic growth, while a weekly update on jobless claims could test rate-cut hopes.

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BAC) results showed fourth quarter profit more than doubled as the bank benefitted from a Wall Street dealmaking revival that has also boosted earnings at its rivals. Its shares were up slightly in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley's (MS) stock also rose after it posted a surge in quarterly profit before the bell.

Elsewhere in earnings, UnitedHealth's fourth quarter revenue fell short of estimates, dented by weakness in its health insurance unit. The stock slid in pre-market trading.

An upbeat sales outlook from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM, 2330.TW) boosted optimism for AI hardware demand this year. The main chip supplier to Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL) on Thursday booked a 57% rise in net profit to hit a quarterly record. TSMC shares popped over 5% in pre-market trading after its earnings report, while Nvidia stock added nearly 2%.

