Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher after monthly jobs report
Rian Howlett , Karen Friar and Ines Ferré
US stocks tipped higher on Friday as investors digested a highly anticipated monthly jobs report and Amazon's (AMZN) disappointing revenue outlook.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) nudged up 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added roughly 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded flat on the heels of a mixed day for stocks on Wall Street.

The US economy added 143,000 jobs in January, missing economist expectations, but still showing signs of resilience in the labor market. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.0%, from 4.1% in December, the data out Friday showed.

The jobs report has become more crucial to hopes for another Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. Investors are watching for cracks in the market's stability, as they eye President Donald Trump's tariff push and the chances of higher inflation.

But Friday's reading likely won't be a game-changer, as economists are keeping alive bets that no rate cut will arrive until the central bank's June meeting.

Meanwhile, eyes were on Amazon's (AMZN) earnings after it joined Google (GOOG) and other AI-focused Big Tech companies in disappointing Wall Street with its revenue outlook. Shares in Amazon dropped more than 2% in early trading, echoing post-results pullbacks for Google and AMD (AMD) amid doubts about high AI development spending.

But the three major stock gauges are on track to close the earnings-packed week with small gains, even after unpredictable tariff news from Trump kept traders on their toes.

The president has now set his eyes on hedge funds, with a plan to close a favorite tax deduction loophole for fund managers. An adjustment to the closely watched state and local tax (SALT) deduction was also on his administration's list of tax priorities outlined on Thursday.

  • Ines Ferré
    Ines Ferré

    Stocks inch higher after jobs report shows signs of resilience

    Stocks inched higher on Friday as investors digested a monthly jobs report that showed some resilience in the labor market.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) hovered near the flat line, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) opened slightly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.1%.

    The US economy added 143,000 jobs in January, less than the 173,000 expected by economists. However, hourly wages ticked higher, and the unemployment rate fell to 4.0% from 4.1%.

    Meanwhile, December's jobs additions were revised up to 307,000, from an earlier reading of 256,000 — a sign the labor market exited 2024 on a better footing than thought

    On the earnings front, Amazon's (AMZN) disappointing revenue outlook dragged on shares of the tech giant, which fell more than 2%.

  • Ines Ferré
    Ines Ferré

    US added 143,000 jobs in January while unemployment fell to 4%

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports:

    The US labor market showed continued signs of resilience in January as the unemployment rate unexpectedly fell and wages grew more than expected.

    Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday showed the unemployment rate fell to 4% in January from 4.1% the month prior.

    143,000 new jobs were created in January, less than the 170,000 expected by economists, and lower than the 307,000 seen in December. December's monthly job gains were revised higher from a previous reading of 256,000.

    Read more here.

  • Europe stocks wobble, but head for 7th weekly win

    Stocks in Europe wavered on Friday but were on track for weekly gains after a run of robust earnings reports from Novo Nordisk (NVO, NOVO-B.CO) and others.

    The pan-European Stoxx 600 (^STOXX) index was holding steady, not far off record highs as it eyed its seventh weekly win in a row. In 2025 so far, European stocks have notched their best performance compared with their US counterparts in around 10 years.

    In individual benchmarks, Germany's DAX (^GDAXI) edged up 0.1%, while the CAC (^FCHI) in Paris traded flat.

    London's FTSE 100 index (^FTSE) slipped roughly 0.3%, after surging on Thursday on the heels of an interest rate cut by the Bank of England that came with unexpectedly dovish commentary.

  • Jenny McCall
    Jenny McCall

    Good morning. Here's what's happening today.

    Economic calendar: Nonfarm payrolls (January); Unemployment rate (January); Average hourly earnings and Average weekly hours worked (January); Labor force participation rate (January); Annual revisions to the employment establishment survey expected; University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey (February preliminary)

    Earnings: Canopy Growth (CGC), Newell Brands (NWL)

    Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed overnight and early this morning:

    Jobs report expected to send 'comforting signal' on economy

    Amazon's revenue finally overtakes Walmart

    Trump tariffs are already having an impact on Canada: BOC gov.

    Chinese tech stocks enter bull market amid DeepSeek buzz

    Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini is said to weigh IPO

    Traders see profits evaporate in minutes as Trump convulses bets

    YF columnist Rick Newman: Even Republicans are souring on Musk

    Tesla's China-made EV sales drop 11.5% in January

  • Rian Howlett

    Chinese tech shines on DeepSeek hype

    Chinese tech stock trading in Hong Kong was poised to enter a technical bull market after DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence model ignited interest in China’s internet firms. The Hang Seng Tech Index hit gains of 2.5%, taking its year to date rise up to 20%

    Bloomberg reports:

    Read more

  • Rian Howlett

    Amazon warns that they will face difficulties in meeting AI demand in 2025

    Amazon (AMZN) warned investors about potential capacity limitations in its cloud computing sector, even as it plans to invest around $100 billion this year. The investment will target building data centers, developing proprietary chips, and expanding infrastructure to support artificial intelligence services.

    Bloomberg reports:

    Read more here.

