Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher after monthly jobs report

US stocks tipped higher on Friday as investors digested a highly anticipated monthly jobs report and Amazon's (AMZN) disappointing revenue outlook.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) nudged up 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added roughly 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded flat on the heels of a mixed day for stocks on Wall Street.

The US economy added 143,000 jobs in January, missing economist expectations, but still showing signs of resilience in the labor market. The unemployment rate ticked down to 4.0%, from 4.1% in December, the data out Friday showed.

The jobs report has become more crucial to hopes for another Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. Investors are watching for cracks in the market's stability, as they eye President Donald Trump's tariff push and the chances of higher inflation.

But Friday's reading likely won't be a game-changer, as economists are keeping alive bets that no rate cut will arrive until the central bank's June meeting.

Meanwhile, eyes were on Amazon's (AMZN) earnings after it joined Google (GOOG) and other AI-focused Big Tech companies in disappointing Wall Street with its revenue outlook. Shares in Amazon dropped more than 2% in early trading, echoing post-results pullbacks for Google and AMD (AMD) amid doubts about high AI development spending.

But the three major stock gauges are on track to close the earnings-packed week with small gains, even after unpredictable tariff news from Trump kept traders on their toes.

The president has now set his eyes on hedge funds, with a plan to close a favorite tax deduction loophole for fund managers. An adjustment to the closely watched state and local tax (SALT) deduction was also on his administration's list of tax priorities outlined on Thursday.

