Stock market today: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq fall as traders pare rate cut bets after new economic data

US stocks reversed early gains as cautious investors weighed new economic data in the midst of Nvidia's (NVDA) big artificial intelligence plans.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell around 0.6% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost roughly 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced around during the mid-morning session but fell about 0.1% by the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) added roughly 6 basis points to hover just below 4.7%. And bets on when the Federal Reserve will next cut interest rates were pushed back too.

Early on Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing PMI indicated the manufacturing sector continued to expand last month, although the prices paid index jumped to a nearly two-year high of 64.4, up from the prior 58.2.

The surge in prices "is a worry for the Fed as it is consistent with PCE supercore inflation remaining at 3.5% until the middle of next year," Capital Economics North America economist Thomas Ryan wrote.

"This serves as a good reminder that the Fed's fight against inflation is not over, particularly going into a year where tariffs and immigration curbs are set to reignite price pressures."

Additionally, JOLTS job openings rose more than expected during the month of November. Fewer hires were also made compared to the previous month while the quits rate, a sign of confidence among workers, fell to 1.9% from 2.1% in October.

The data sets the stage for Friday's all-important December jobs report. In recent days, Fed officials have signaled they would take a more gradual approach to cuts, given resilience in the jobs market and persistent inflation.

Investors are now betting with almost certainty that the central bank keeps interest rates unchanged later this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In corporates, Nvidia shares reversed gains to fall around 5% after hitting a record-high close. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES keynote on Monday revealed a new AI superchip among other planned products.

Despite Nvidia's declines, other chip stocks extended their rally, with Micron Technology (MU) up about 4% and Asia names making gains.

Meanwhile, the watch is on for more clarity around Donald Trump's tariff agenda. The president-elect on Monday denied a Washington Post report that his team is considering more targeted measures — which would be more promising for global growth.

