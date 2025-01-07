Stock market today: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq fall as traders pare rate cut bets after new economic data

US stocks reversed early gains as cautious investors weighed new economic data in the midst of Nvidia's (NVDA) big artificial intelligence plans.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell around 0.6% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost roughly 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced around during the mid-morning session but fell about 0.1% by the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) added roughly 6 basis points to hover just below 4.7%. And bets on when the Federal Reserve will next cut interest rates were pushed back too.
Early on Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing PMI indicated the manufacturing sector continued to expand last month, although the prices paid index jumped to a nearly two-year high of 64.4, up from the prior 58.2.
The surge in prices "is a worry for the Fed as it is consistent with PCE supercore inflation remaining at 3.5% until the middle of next year," Capital Economics North America economist Thomas Ryan wrote.
"This serves as a good reminder that the Fed's fight against inflation is not over, particularly going into a year where tariffs and immigration curbs are set to reignite price pressures."
Additionally, JOLTS job openings rose more than expected during the month of November. Fewer hires were also made compared to the previous month while the quits rate, a sign of confidence among workers, fell to 1.9% from 2.1% in October.
The data sets the stage for Friday's all-important December jobs report. In recent days, Fed officials have signaled they would take a more gradual approach to cuts, given resilience in the jobs market and persistent inflation.
Investors are now betting with almost certainty that the central bank keeps interest rates unchanged later this month, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
In corporates, Nvidia shares reversed gains to fall around 5% after hitting a record-high close. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES keynote on Monday revealed a new AI superchip among other planned products.
Despite Nvidia's declines, other chip stocks extended their rally, with Micron Technology (MU) up about 4% and Asia names making gains.
Meanwhile, the watch is on for more clarity around Donald Trump's tariff agenda. The president-elect on Monday denied a Washington Post report that his team is considering more targeted measures — which would be more promising for global growth. LIVE 8 updates
-
Moderna, other vaccine makers rise after US bird flu death
Vaccine makers' stocks rose Tuesday following the first reported bird flu death in the US as well as an uptick in COVID-19 cases, per CDC data.
Moderna (MRNA) surged nearly 12%. Moderna in July 2024 was awarded $176 million from the US government to advance the development of its mRNA H5N1 (bird flu) vaccine, which is in early stages of testing.
Pfizer (PFE) is also developing an mRNA vaccine for H5N1. Shares of the company rose a more modest 1.4% midday Tuesday. Its partner on a COVID-19 vaccine, BioNTech (BNTX), rose over 5%.
Meanwhile, German biotech firm CureVac (CVAC) rose 5.9%. CureVac is developing an mRNA bird flu shot in collaboration with Indian pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (GLAXO.BO), which was up a little more than 1%.
Also amid the COVID-19 uptick, vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX) rose over 10%.
-
Dollar pushes higher as investors reassess rate cuts
The US dollar (DX=F, DX-Y.NYB) pushed higher on Tuesday, rebounding after the currency was on track for a one-week low following reports President-elect Trump won't commit to an aggressive tariff plan.
“The dollar has swung to a gain today after the ISM services (54.1) and job openings (8.1M) strongly beat expectations in December, leading markets to roll back their expectations for Federal Reserve easing this year to only 33 basis points," Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at Ballinger Group, wrote in an email.
“There are two main points leading the dollar higher. The first is a rebound in labor demand reflected in the strong rise in job openings, and the second is the strongest ISM prices paid index since February 2023," he said.
Prices paid in the services sector jumped to a nearly two-year high, suggesting the inflation fight is not yet finished. Following the data's release, traders scaled back rate cut bets, placing a less than 50% chance the central bank cuts rates ahead of its June meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool.
"It is certainly too early to call a reacceleration in inflation from this round of data, and markets will take the bigger clues from non-farms on Friday," Chapman said. "With the market now firmly biased towards only a single rate cut this year, for me the room is only growing for a pullback in the overstretched hawkish repricing of the Fed path.”
-
Trump announces $20 billion foreign investment to build new data centers
President-elect Donald Trump announced a new multibillion-dollar foreign investment to build new data centers across the United States as interest and exploration of artificial intelligence intensifies.
Trump revealed on Tuesday that Damac Group, based in Dubai and backed by billionaire developer Hussain Sajwani, will invest $20 billion into the build-out.
"They feel so strongly about the country that they want to let people know about it," the president-elect said during a press briefing at Mar-a-Lago. "It's an honor to have such a great investor."
Trump said the investment will be used to create "massive new data centers" across the Midwest and Sunbelt regions "and keep America on the cutting edge of technology and artificial intelligence."
The project's first phase will begin in a handful of states, including Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Indiana, among others.
-
Latest services data shows fight against inflation is 'not over'
Prices paid in the services sector during December shot higher, casting concern over the path forward for inflation.
Data from the Institute of Supply Management showed the prices paid index jumped to a reading of 64.4 in December, up from 58.2 the month prior. Broadly, activity in the sector also increased with the ISM services index rising to 54.1 in December from 53.5 in November.
"The surge in the prices paid index to a nearly two-year high of 64.4, from 58.2, is a worry for the Fed as it is consistent with PCE supercore inflation remaining at 3.5% until the middle of next year," Capital Economics North America economist Thomas Ryan wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. "This serves as a good reminder that the Fed's fight against inflation is not over, particularly going into a year where tariffs and immigration curbs are set to reignite price pressures."
The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) quickly moved higher after the release, adding roughly 7 basis points to hover just below 4.7%. And bets on when the Federal Reserve will next cut interest rates were pushed back too.
Traders now see a less than 50% chance the Fed cuts rates before the central bank's June meeting, per the CME FedWatch Tool. Yesterday, traders saw a roughly 55% chance the Fed will have cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points by the end of its May meeting.
Markets sold off as rates chugged higher. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC), which opened the day in the green, was down about 1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (^GSPC), which had also been positive earlier in the session, fell about 0.4%
-
Job openings increase more than expected in November
Job openings rose more than expected in November as investors continue to dissect the pace of the labor market slowdown amid questions over how much further the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates this year.
New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday showed that 8.1 million jobs were open at the end of November, an increase from the 7.84 million in October.
The October figure was revised higher from the 7.74 million open jobs initially reported. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected Tuesday's report to show 7.74 million openings in November
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) also showed 5.27 million hires were made during the month, down from the 5.39 million made during October. The hiring rate fell to 3.3% from 3.4% in October. Also in Tuesday's report, the quits rate, a sign of confidence among workers, fell to 1.9% from 2.1% in October. Total quits decreased to 3.07 million from 3.28 million in October.
-
Stocks open higher
US stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with Nvidia (NVDA) once again lifting market sentiment.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) inched up 0.3%, holding near tech-fueled prior-session gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also rose 0.3%, while those on the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) added around 0.2%.
-
Nvidia rallies after CEO unveils AI superchip, robotics tech at CES
Nvidia (NVDA) stock rose as much as 2.5% in premarket trading following CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote at the tech industry’s annual CES trade show in Las Vegas late Monday.
Huang's presentation gave a flurry of updates on upcoming Nvidia products that preview what’s next in the burgeoning artificial intelligence market and other emerging technologies.
Nvidia shares closed at a record high of $149.43 Monday ahead of Huang’s keynote — eclipsing its prior record close of $148.88 reached back on Nov. 7.
Read more here.
-
Good morning. Here's what's happening today.