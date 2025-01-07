Stock market today: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq fall as job openings tick higher in November

US stocks reversed early gains as cautious investors weighed new jobs data in the midst of Nvidia's (NVDA) big AI plans.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell around 0.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) lost roughly 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped about 0.1%.

An update on JOLTS job openings in November showed openings rose more than expected. New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday showed there were 8.1 million jobs open at the end of November, an increase from the 7.84 million seen in October.

The October figure was revised higher from the 7.74 million open jobs initially reported. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected Tuesday's report to show 7.74 million openings in November.

Also in Tuesday's report, the quits rate, a sign of confidence among workers, fell to 1.9% from the 2.1% seen in October. Total quits decreased to 3.07 million from 3.2.8 million seen in October.

The data sets the stage for Friday's all-important December jobs report. In recent days, Fed officials have signaled they would take a more gradual approach to cuts, given resilience in the jobs market and persistent inflation.

In corporates, Nvidia shares reversed gains to fall over 2% after hitting a record high close. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES keynote on Monday revealed a new AI superchip among other planned products.

Despite Nvidia's declines, other chip stocks extended their rally, with Micron Technology (MU) up about 4% and Asia names making gains.

Meanwhile, the watch is on for more clarity around Donald Trump's tariff agenda. The president-elect on Monday denied a Washington Post report that his team is considering more targeted measures — which would be more promising for global growth. The dollar (DX-Y.NYB) continued to come under pressure, having sunk to one-week lows.

