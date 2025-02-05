Stock market today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 slide as Alphabet and AMD earnings fall short

US stocks pulled back on Wednesday after earnings from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and AMD (AMD) fell short, with investors on alert for fresh moves in the brewing US-China trade war.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped 0.6%, while the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid roughly 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was roughly flat after the major gauges closed with gains on Tuesday.

• USD (^GSPC) View Quote Details

Alphabet's stock was under pressure, down almost 8%, after fourth quarter cloud revenue undershot estimates. The miss rattled investors concerned that the Google parent's hefty spending on AI won't see the hoped-for payoff any time soon.

AI trade hopes were dealt a second blow by AMD's earnings. While the chipmaker posted a quarterly revenue beat, a disappointing data-center sales forecast raised worries about a loss of AI momentum. AMD shares tumbled over 9%.

Big Tech names like Alphabet are also getting caught up in the tariff tit-for-tat between the US and China, which Wall Street sees as a risk for tech and chip names alike. Apple (AAPL) shares dropped roughly 2% after a Bloomberg report that Beijing is looking into targeting its app store in an antitrust probe.

President Donald Trump's tariff plans have markets already jumpy, and his unexpected suggestion late Tuesday that the US could take over the Gaza strip and develop it as a "Riviera of the Middle East" left investors even more bemused about which direction policy will take next.

Disney (DIS) was the earnings highlight Wednesday, posting a beat on streaming strength but taking a hit in its theme park business from hurricanes.

LIVE

12 updates