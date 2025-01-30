Stock market today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 rise, Dow slips as Big Tech earnings take center stage

US stocks stepped higher on Thursday, eyeing a comeback as investors digested earnings from a trio of megacap techs and waited for Apple (AAPL) results for more clues to the prospects for Big Tech.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.3%, while S&P 500 gained (^GSPC) moved up 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered just below the flatline, in the wake of a losing day on Wall Street.
After the Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates as expected, investors have turned to parsing earnings reports — and in particular, the first wave of results from the "Magnificent Seven" companies that have driven broader stock market gains.
Markets appeared to be keeping faith with Big Tech following results from Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), and Tesla (TSLA) late Wednesday. Eyes were on their rationale for massive AI investments after DeepSeek's cheaper AI model rattled assumptions about the likelihood of a payoff.
Tesla shares popped despite an earnings miss as investors took on trust its vow to return to growth in 2025. Meanwhile, Meta's quarterly earnings beat helped lift shares in pre-market, but Microsoft stock slid after its cloud revenue fell short.
Next up is Apple (AAPL), whose stock has been hit by multiple downgrades. Investors will scrutinize its quarterly report after the bell for signs its iPhone sales are doing better than feared. Chipmaker Intel (INTC), Comcast (CMCSA), Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V) are also on the docket.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis's advance estimate of fourth quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.3% during the period, below the 2.6% growth expected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, a fatal collision between an American Airlines (AAL) passenger jet and a US army helicopter dominated headlines. The crash happened in midair as the plane approached Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night. LIVE 9 updates
-
Stocks mixed as investors digest Big Tech earnings
Stock were attempting to climb back after the Federal Reserve stood unchanged on interest rates, indicating cautiousness around the topic of inflation.
Microsoft shares declined more than 5% on Thursday following its quarterly results. Social media platform Meta, and EV giant Tesla both gained. Apple (AAPL) results are expected after the bell.
-
GDP: US economy grows at slower-than-expected pace in fourth quarter
Increases in consumer spending and government spending drove economic growth in the quarter while decreases in investment offset some gains. For the year, the US economy grew at 2.8% pace, slightly below the 2.9% number seen in 2023 but above the 2.5% growth seen in 2022.
-
-
The new battle for Tesla investors
Tesla's (TSLA) quarter wasn't great.
Margins missed estimates. Sales came in light. And Elon Musk was back to his antics on the earnings call of conveying guidance that by his own admission is "insane."
Investors now have a choice to make on Tesla.
Do you avoid the stock because it's a disruptive EV company that may underwhelm in the near-term as it invests in its business and Elon could fall out of favor with President Trump? Or, do you buy the stock because the company will likely have driver-less cars on the road in 2026 alongside humanoid robots in factories.
I don't have the answer for you. But I think RBC analyst Tom Narayan makes a host of good points on how his clients are viewing the stock:
"Moonshots getting real. Tesla announced that it will have a paid unsupervised full-self driving (FSD) service in Austin this June. We expect this to be an end- to-end fleet service similar to Waymo (except will use a Tesla vehicle). We expect the car to have pedals and steering wheels and not be a cybercab. The release announced Tesla will have unsupervised FSD for its own customers as well as the robotaxi business in parts of this year. Management also indicated that there is interest from a number of major car companies to license FSD technology but would only entertain orders if volumes are high. Regarding supervised FSD, the company says it is working to launch in Europe and China this year. Regarding Optimus, Tesla now thinks it will make several thousand this year and will utilize some at company facilities. Next year once it produces version 2, it can do 10K per month as opposed to 1K per month."
-
Why Levi's is getting pounded
Levi's (LEVI) was having a relatively good earnings call last night.
Considering how challenging retail was for the holidays (if your name isn't Walmart (WMT)), to see organic sales for the Levi's brand up 8.2% is win for that team.
But Levi's 2025 EPS guidance of $1.20 to $1.25 was a country mile away from consensus for $1.38 a share.
While the blame is going to foreign exchange fluctuations, I think there is a large chunk that reflects what's happening at department stores. Macy' (M)s continues to shut a ton of stores and it's not alone in doing so post holidays.
If these stores are closing, Levi's loses places to sell its wares. Management has often told me they are doing big business in there own stores and online. But the unwinding of the department store space is a structural problem.
More on that here in my chat at the World Economic Forum with Ralph Lauren's (RL) CEO Patrice Louvet.
-
Goldman still in a rate cut mindset
The Fed may have stood pat on rates Wednesday, but Goldman Sachs still sees a world where rate cuts happen in 2025.
Said Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius in a new note:
"In light of today’s message, we remain comfortable with our standing forecast that the FOMC will deliver two more 25bp cuts in June and December this year and one more in 2026. Over the course of the next few FOMC meetings, we expect year-on-year core PCE inflation to fall meaningfully and in a way that “builds [the] confidence” that Powell said he wanted to see."
-
The Nvidia bulls remain out there
Nvidia (NVDA) isn't having a good week.
The combination of the surprising DeepSeek news and fears of the Trump administration further cracking down on chip flow has the stock down 13% on the week.
Interestingly, that hasn't stopped the Nvidia bulls from buying the dip.
New data out of Vanda Research shows individual investors bought $562.2 million of Nvidia shares on Monday's rout. Self-directed traders bought $359.7 million of the stock on Tuesday.
-
What really matters to Meta bulls
I certainly appreciate everyone racing to read Meta's (META) cash flow statement to see how much it's spending on capital expenditures, mostly related to AI infrastructure build outs.
But the reality is all that matters to the Meta investment thesis — for now — is that the company is taking its new AI and applying it to sucking in more ad dollars. Meta remains an advertising led business full stop.
To that end, important point on this by Mark Zuckerberg on the earnings call last night:
"This year, the improvements of the business are going to be taking the AI methods and applying them to advertising and recommendations and feeds and things like that. So, the actual business opportunity for Meta AI and AI studio and business agents and people interacting with these AIs remains outside of 2025 for the most part," Zuckerberg said.
Said Pivotal Research analyst Jeff Wlodarczak, "In the end we see a strong revenue growth outlook from increased usage/new products/better targeting/higher prices."
Sounds right to me.
-
Meh earnings call for Microsoft
I was going to say something more uplifting on Microsoft’s (MSFT) results, which at first glance don’t warrant the pre-market sell-off. AI services sales surged 157%, supporting the yearslong narrative on the stock.
But the Street has a point that Azure growth was under-whelming and may not reaccelerate in the back half of the year.
“The issue was in Azure where management attributed new sales execution issues on non-AI services which saw underwhelming consumption in fiscal second quarter and a weaker outlook, where a second half re-acceleration is more uncertain. The results are indeed a setback to the second half Azure acceleration thesis,” Citi analyst Tyler Radke said.
Then Microsoft slipped this into its earnings call that I don’t think is getting the attention it deserves:
“And while we expect to be AI capacity-constrained in Q3, by the end of FY'25, we should be roughly in line with near-term demand given our significant capital investments,” said Microsoft CFO Amy Hood.
To me, it signals a potential slowing in the AI story in the back half of the year.
So not much up-lifting to say here after all. Stock probably warrants the spanking.