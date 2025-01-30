Stock market today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 rise, Dow slips as Big Tech earnings take center stage

US stocks stepped higher on Thursday, eyeing a comeback as investors digested earnings from a trio of megacap techs and waited for Apple (AAPL) results for more clues to the prospects for Big Tech.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose 0.3%, while S&P 500 gained (^GSPC) moved up 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered just below the flatline, in the wake of a losing day on Wall Street.

After the Federal Reserve stood pat on interest rates as expected, investors have turned to parsing earnings reports — and in particular, the first wave of results from the "Magnificent Seven" companies that have driven broader stock market gains.

Markets appeared to be keeping faith with Big Tech following results from Microsoft (MSFT), Meta (META), and Tesla (TSLA) late Wednesday. Eyes were on their rationale for massive AI investments after DeepSeek's cheaper AI model rattled assumptions about the likelihood of a payoff.

• USD (^DJI) View Quote Details

Tesla shares popped despite an earnings miss as investors took on trust its vow to return to growth in 2025. Meanwhile, Meta's quarterly earnings beat helped lift shares in pre-market, but Microsoft stock slid after its cloud revenue fell short.

Next up is Apple (AAPL), whose stock has been hit by multiple downgrades. Investors will scrutinize its quarterly report after the bell for signs its iPhone sales are doing better than feared. Chipmaker Intel (INTC), Comcast (CMCSA), Mastercard (MA), and Visa (V) are also on the docket.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis's advance estimate of fourth quarter US gross domestic product (GDP) showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.3% during the period, below the 2.6% growth expected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, a fatal collision between an American Airlines (AAL) passenger jet and a US army helicopter dominated headlines. The crash happened in midair as the plane approached Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night.

LIVE

9 updates