LIVE
Yahoo Finance
Stock market today: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow jump as Nvidia leads chip stocks higher
Karen Friar and Josh Schafer
Updated 2 min read

In This Article:

US stocks popped on Monday as chip names shone, while investors waited for the release of the key monthly jobs report later in the week.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the gains, surging 1.2%, after a tech-led rally on Friday.

The upbeat mood kicks off the first full week of 2025 for traders, highlighted by the release of the December nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. But it's another shortened week, as stock markets shutter on Thursday to mourn the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Chip stocks are rallying after a record revenue and a strong sales forecast from Nvidia (NVDA) server partner Foxconn (2317.TW, HNHPF), which boosted optimism for AI-fueled growth. Shares of Nvidia and peer AMD (AMD) rose over 2% in early trading, while Micron Technology (MU) put on more than 8%.

Focus stays on Nvidia later Monday when CEO Jensen Huang gives the keynote speech to start the CES tech conference. Investors will listen for signs its new Blackwell chip has shaken off supply glitches.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) was up around two basis points to hover around 4.61% after the Washington Post reported that President-elect Donald Trump's team is exploring more limited tariffs than anticipated.

At the same time, the dollar (DX=F) dropped sharply as markets recalculated the potential inflationary impact of the incoming president's plans. The index later pared back some of its losses after Trump called the Washington Post report "wrong" in a social media post.

On the corporate front, Disney (DIS) is closing in on a deal with Fubo to merge its Hulu live TV business into Fubo's service, Bloomberg reported. Shares in Disney were little changed in early morning trade.

LIVE 4 updates
  • Brian Sozzi
    Brian Sozzi

    Eyes on Nvidia ahead of Huang's CES speech tonight

    Nvidia (NVDA) shares have been pushing higher into CEO Jensen Huang's CES keynote speech around 9:30 p.m. ET today.

    The question is whether the gains will be sustained once Huang's has spoken.

    Bank of America semiconductor sector analyst Vivek Arya seems to think the keynote will be a springboard for further Nvidia gains.

    What Arya said in a note this AM:

    Arya reiterated a "Buy" rating on Nvidia's stock with a very bullish price target of $190 per share.

  • Josh Schafer
    Josh Schafer

    Chip stocks lead stocks higher at the open

    Stocks continued to build a strong start to the new year on Monday morning.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the gains, popping 1.2%, after a tech-led rally on Friday.

    Tech led the charge in early trading with shares of Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) rising more than 2% and Micron (MU) shooting higher by more than 9%. The chip names rallied after after a record revenue and a strong sales forecast from Nvidia (NVDA) server partner Foxconn (2317.TW, HNHPF), which boosted optimism for AI-fueled growth.

  • Karen Friar

    Good morning. Here's what's happening today.

    Earnings: None of note

    Economic news: S&P Global US manufacturing and composite PMIs (December final); factory orders, durable goods orders (November final)

    Catch up on stories you may have missed:

  • Myles Udland
    Myles Udland

    Trump's revised tariff plans push stock futures higher

    The first full week of trading in 2025 was set to begin with US stocks higher after a report from The Washington Post suggested a softening in Trump's tariff plans could be coming as his administration takes power this month.

    As The Post's Jeff Stein reports: "[Trump's] aides are still discussing plans to impose import duties on goods from every country, the people said. But rather than apply tariffs to all imports, the current discussions center on imposing them only on certain sectors deemed critical to national or economic security..."

    After his election win in the fall, Trump pledged to impose a blanket tariff of up to 20% on all imports — from all trading partners — with even stiffer levies targeted at some countries, like Mexico, Canada, and China.

    The stock market's shaky finish to 2024 was, in part, attributable to the uncertainty of these policies and Trump's broader economic agenda heading into 2025.

    Last month, the Fed revised its outlook for rate cuts in 2025, with Chair Jay Powell saying during a press conference the impact of Trump's tariffs during his first administration — which prompted a more aggressive interest rate hiking cycle and a market sell-off in 2018 — were "a good starting point" for thinking about Trump 2.0.

    Ahead of Monday's open, futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq were up about 1% while S&P 500 futures rose 0.8%. Dow futures were up closer to 0.4%.

    The dollar index, which has traded to two-year highs since Trump's election win, was off about 1% early Monday.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories