Stock market today: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow jump as Nvidia leads chip stocks higher

US stocks popped on Monday as chip names shone, while investors waited for the release of the key monthly jobs report later in the week.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.8%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the gains, surging 1.2%, after a tech-led rally on Friday.

The upbeat mood kicks off the first full week of 2025 for traders, highlighted by the release of the December nonfarm payrolls report on Friday. But it's another shortened week, as stock markets shutter on Thursday to mourn the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Chip stocks are rallying after a record revenue and a strong sales forecast from Nvidia (NVDA) server partner Foxconn (2317.TW, HNHPF), which boosted optimism for AI-fueled growth. Shares of Nvidia and peer AMD (AMD) rose over 2% in early trading, while Micron Technology (MU) put on more than 8%.

• USD (^DJI) View Quote Details

Focus stays on Nvidia later Monday when CEO Jensen Huang gives the keynote speech to start the CES tech conference. Investors will listen for signs its new Blackwell chip has shaken off supply glitches.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) was up around two basis points to hover around 4.61% after the Washington Post reported that President-elect Donald Trump's team is exploring more limited tariffs than anticipated.

At the same time, the dollar (DX=F) dropped sharply as markets recalculated the potential inflationary impact of the incoming president's plans. The index later pared back some of its losses after Trump called the Washington Post report "wrong" in a social media post.

On the corporate front, Disney (DIS) is closing in on a deal with Fubo to merge its Hulu live TV business into Fubo's service, Bloomberg reported. Shares in Disney were little changed in early morning trade.

LIVE

4 updates