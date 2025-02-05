Stock market today: Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow futures slide as Alphabet and AMD earnings fall short

US stock futures pulled back on Wednesday after earnings from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and AMD (AMD) fell short, with investors on alert for fresh moves in the brewing US-China trade war.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) led declines, down 0.9%, while S&P 500 futures (ES=F) dropped 0.5% as markets assessed the latest tech results. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) slipped 0.2%, after the major gauges closed with gains.

Alphabet's stock was under pressure, down almost 7% in pre-market trading, after fourth quarter cloud revenue undershot estimates. The miss rattled investors concerned that the Google parent's hefty spending on AI won't see the hoped-for payoff any time soon.

AI trade hopes were dealt a second blow by AMD's earnings. While the chipmaker posted a quarterly revenue beat, a disappointing data center sales forecast raised worries about a loss of AI momentum. AMD shares tumbled over 8%.

Big Tech names like Alphabet are getting caught up in the tariff tit-for-tat between the US and China, which Wall Street sees as a risk for tech and chip names alike. Apple shares dropped over 2% after a Bloomberg report that Beijing is looking into targeting its app store in an antitrust probe.

President Trump's tariff plans have markets already jumpy, and his unexpected suggestion late Tuesday that the US could take over the Gaza strip and develop it as a "Riviera of the Middle East" left investors even more bemused about which direction policy will take next.

But looking past the noisy headlines, the stock market has shown several signs of strength, providing Wall Street with ample reason to stay bullish on further gains.

That said, uncertainty about Trump's tariffs has prompted Morgan Stanley to lower its forecast for US interest-rate cuts this year. It now forecasts just one cut from the Federal Reserve in 2025. Updates on US services activity and private payrolls due later will help set expectations for the path of rates.

On the earnings front, Disney (DIS) is set to report before the bell on Wednesday. The entertainment giant's theme parks and Disney+ streaming platform are both expected to show headwinds.

