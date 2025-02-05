LIVE
Stock market today: Nasdaq futures slip on China tariffs, corporate earnings
Rian Howlett · Front Page Editor
Updated 1 min read

US stock futures pulled back as the Trump administration's trade war with China gained steam and investors digested corporate earnings reports.

Dow Jones futures (YM=F) remained roughly flat, while S&P 500 futures (ES=F) slipped roughly 0.2%, and Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) slid 0.3%.

Trump imposed 10% tariffs on Chinese goods overnight on Tuesday and Chinese leader Xi Jinping quickly countered by announcing tariffs on 80 US products. Trump later indicated China's retaliatory tariffs were 'fine' and he was in no rush to speak with Xi, suggesting an end to the trade war may not be near.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is already finding itself in the crosshairs of the trade war. Ahead of the tech giant's Q4 earnings report, China announced it was launching an antitrust probe into Google in what was widely understood as a retaliatory measure by Beijing against Trump's tariffs.

Alphabet was dealt a second blow on Tuesday when its earnings results rattled investors. While the company beat on earnings and met expectations on revenue, a dip in cloud sales and jump in spending spooked Wall Street. Shares of the Google parent fell 7% after the bell.

AMD (AMD) earnings received a tough reception too. The chipmaker achieved a solid 4.6% gain after its Q4 revenue topped estimates, but once its CEO forecast declining data center sales, shares dove more than 8% in after-hours trading.

Burrito chain Chipotle (CMG) also met Wall Street's expectations for earnings, but its conservative guidance led shares down more than 5% after market close.

Looking forward, Disney (DIS) is set to report earnings on Wednesday. The entertainment giant's theme parks and Disney+ streaming platform are both expected to show headwinds.

  • Rian Howlett

    Asian stocks drop as investors react to rising trade tensions while China market reopens after LNY

    Asian stocks were mostly lower Wednesday as markets digested the impact of the trade tensions brewing between China and the US.

    The CSI 300 Index (83188.HK) quickly erased its initial gains on the first trading day after the Lunar New Year holiday, falling by 0.6%. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 (^N225) slipped 0.2% in early trading. Australia's ASX 200 (^AXJO) rose 0.5%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng (^HSI) dropped 0.6%. South Korea’s Kospi (^KS11) jumped 1.1%

    What started as a relatively calm day quickly became volatile after news broke that the US Postal Service would temporarily halt inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong. This move came just one day after both the US and China imposed tariffs on each other’s exports. Although there are still hopes for a deal to ease tensions, investors are pulling back as uncertainty lingers.

    The stock outlook remains unclear, largely dependent on further developments in tariff negotiations and China's economic recovery. US President Donald Trump stated there is no urgency to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

