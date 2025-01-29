Stock market today: Nasdaq futures rise as ASML shines, S&P 500 and Dow stall ahead of Fed

Nasdaq futures climbed on Wednesday as upbeat ASML (ASML) orders buoyed chip stocks, but the broader mood was muted ahead of the first Big Tech earnings and the Federal Reserve's rate decision.
Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) rose 0.4%, on the heels of a sharp closing gain. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures (ES=F) wobbled above the flat line, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) were little changed.
The looming Fed policy verdict is providing reason for markets to tread carefully, even though the central bank is expected to stand pat on interest rates.
Investors will listen out for answers to two key questions at Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference: How much further will the Fed cut rates, and has the central bank changed its stance in light of President Trump's early tariff moves?
Meanwhile, a surprise rise in bookings for ASML, a key toolmaker in the AI chip chain, gave another boost to techs starting to recover from a bruising start to the week. Shares of ASML popped 7% in pre-market trading, with peers like Applied Materials (AMAT) also making gains.
Markets are now taking a cooler look at Chinese startup DeepSeek's challenge to assumptions about AI spending and costs. Shares of Alibaba (BABA) popped after the Chinese tech giant released a new AI model that it says is better than DeepSeek's rival to ChatGPT.
The saga deepened with claims by Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI that DeepSeek used its proprietary models to train its competitor.
The spotlight is now on the guidance in Meta (META) and Microsoft's quarterly results, due after the bell, for reassurance that Big Tech's heavy AI spending will pay off in growth. Tesla (TSLA) rounds out Wednesday's megacap earnings, with Wall Street watching for a new catalyst to jump-start the stock. LIVE 3 updates
-
Trump Media shares pop nearly 15% after announcing expansion into financial services
Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) shares rose nearly 15% in pre-market trading after the company announced it would be expanding into financial services.
The operator of Truth Social will now be launching a financial services and fintech brand dubbed "Truth.Fi."
The board approved a $250 million investment of its cash reserves into Customized separately managed accounts (SMAs), Customized exchange-traded funds (ETF), as well as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and similar cryptocurrencies or crypto-related securities.
"We began by creating a free-speech social media platform, added an ultra-fast TV streaming service, and now we're moving into investment products and decentralized finance," TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes said in the release. "Developing American First investment vehicles is another step toward our goal of creating a robust ecosystem through which American patriots can protect themselves from the ever-present threat of cancellation, censorship, debanking, and privacy violations committed by Big Tech and woke corporations."
-
Apple stock gets third downgrade in a week
Oppenheimer has joined its peers at Loop Capital and Jefferies in cutting its rating on shares of Apple (AAPL) in the run-up to the company's fiscal first quarter results, due out after the bell tomorrow.
OpCo cut its rating on Apple to Perform from Outperform, according to a report from Bloomberg, with the firm slowing iPhone sales and a lack of AI innovation, similar cases to those made by Loop and Jefferies last week.
On Monday, Apple was a market leader amid a washout in AI-related plays, most notably Nvidia (NVDA), which lost nearly $600 billion in market value. A silver lining of sorts during a period in which the company has been a notable laggard relative to its peers on deploying AI across its product line.
And with Apple set to report results for its holiday quarter on Thursday — its most important quarter of the year for iPhone sales — Wall Street is bracing its clients for a mild disappointment.
-
Good morning. Here's what's happening today.
Economic data: MBA Mortgage Applications (week ended Jan. 24); FOMC rate decision
Earnings: Tesla (TSLA), Meta (META), Microsoft (MSFT), ADP (ADP), ASML (ASML), General Dynamics (GD), IBM (IBM), Nasdaq (NDAQ), Progressive (PGR), ServiceNow (NOW), T-Mobile (TMUS), V.F. Corporation (VFC)
Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed overnight and early this morning:
The biggest Fed change investors will see coming
Alibaba releases AI model it says is better than DeepSeek
Chip stocks set to extend recovery after DeepSeek reckoning
OpenAI says it has proof DeepSeek used its model for training
Fed expected to hold rates steady as Trump dials up pressure
ASML stock surges as AI investments fuel orders
Trump is turning TikTok's fate into a public bidding war
Tesla earnings: New catalyst needed as Trump rally fades