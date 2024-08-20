Stock market today: Indexes trade mixed after the S&P 500 hits longest winning streak of the year

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks wavered on Tuesday after the S&P 500 notched its best winning streak of 2024.

The benchmark index was nearly flat after closing with its eighth-straight day of gains on Monday.

Momentum has stalled as investors look for new catalysts to keep the rally going.

The stock market inched higher on Tuesday, though momentum stalled out as investors took a breather following the S&P 500's longest winning streak of the year.

In the past week, improving sentiment spurred the S&P 500 to notch an eight-day rally through Monday's session.

While that's brought equities closer to all-time highs, trades were mixed Tuesday morning. Investors are now looking for a fresh catalyst to keep the rally energized, with attention turning on Federal Reserve commentary expected later this week.

The market will tune into the central bank meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to give a speech on Friday.

Comments on interest rates or macroeconomic data will be top-of-mind for investors. After July's labor data came in weaker-than-expected, the market is pricing in a 71.5% chance of a 25-basis point interest rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Before Friday's event, the market will tune into payroll growth revisions to be released on Wednesday. The same day, investors will get a more in-depth look at the Fed's thinking on rates and the economy when the minutes from the Fed's July meeting are released.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. opening bell on Tuesday:

Here's what else is going on today:

Story continues

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil decreased 0.75% to $73.81 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, inched lower to $77.63 a barrel.

Gold was higher by 0.89% to $2,526.57 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield slid two basis points to 3.84%.

Bitcoin rose 1.61% to $60,527.

Read the original article on Business Insider