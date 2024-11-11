Stock market today: Bitcoin above $82,000, futures point to higher open on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Futures on Wall Street rose Monday and bitcoin traded above $82,000 for the first time, following a record-breaking week. European markets powered higher but Asian stocks fell as China’s stimulus package disappointed investors.

U.S. shares were poised to open higher, with futures for the S&P 500 up 0.4% and those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4%.

Bitcoin hit a fresh record, rising to $82,493 in early trading, according to Coindesk. The most popular digital token has been extending a rally that began after the reelection of former President Donald Trump, who has embraced cryptocurrencies and pledged to make the United States the world crypto capital.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group rose 7.5% as Trump starts his transition back to the White House in earnest.

Tesla shares added 7% after gaining 29% last week. CEO Elon Musk backed Trump's run for reelection and is reportedly advising him during the transition.

Humana shares tumbled 7% in the premarket after Cigna said it was not pursuing a merger with its rival health insurer. Cigna reaffirmed its previous financial guidance and its shares rose 8.3%.

In Europe at midday, Germany’s DAX rose 1.42%, Paris’s CAC 40 gained 1.24% and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.75%.

In Asia, China approved a 6 trillion yuan ($839 billion) plan during a meeting of its national legislature Friday. The long-anticipated stimulus is designed to help local governments refinance their mountains of debt in the latest push to rev up growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

“It’s not exactly the growth rocket many had hoped for. While it’s a substantial number, the stimulus is less about jump-starting economic growth and more about plugging holes in a struggling local government system,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Meanwhile, China’s inflation rate in October rose 0.3% year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, marking a slowdown from September’s 0.4% increase and dropping to its lowest level in four months.

The Hang Seng fell 1.5% and the Shanghai Composite picked up from the losses in morning trading and ended 0.5% higher.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 hovered between gains and losses and closed less than 0.1% higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.4% and South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.2%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 5,995.54, and had its biggest weekly gain since early November 2023. It briefly crossed above the 6,000 level for the first time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% Friday, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.1%.

