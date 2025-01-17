LIVE
Stock market today: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq rise as techs and rate-cut hopes revive
Karen Friar · Editor
Updated 2 min read

US stocks stepped higher on Friday amid a tech stock revival, as investors assessed a week of key data and earnings reports and eyed likely policy shifts under a Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.7% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1%, coming off a losing day for the major gauges. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) put on over 1.6% as Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) shares nudged back into the green.

Markets have turned upbeat as investors take stock of recent days' big bank earnings and inflation readings, which have resuscitated bets on interest-rate cuts. Stocks are on track for big weekly wins after a major rally on Wednesday, while the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) pulled back below 4.6% on Friday.

Techs were staging a comeback, with Apple (AAPL) stock up slightly in morning trading after booking its worst loss since August. Chipmakers such as Micron (MU) joined Nvidia in making gains, while Coinbase (COIN) was among crypto-linked names getting a boost as bitcoin (BTC-USD) continued its advance above $100,000.

But minds are also on potential policy upheaval on the last day of trading before Donald Trump begins his second term as president. Fears are that his plans for tariffs, taxes, and debt — as aired by Treasury pick Scott Bessent on Thursday — could inflame inflation. Inauguration day is Monday, when markets will be closed to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

China's economy, an adversary for Trump, grew more than expected last year, topping Beijing's 5% target after a stimulus blitz. But Asia stocks lost ground on Friday as investors weigh the potential hit from promised hefty tariffs.

Meanwhile, earnings season picks up again with reports from banks Citizens Financial Group (CFG) and State Street (STT). Updates on industrial production and housing starts are on the economic docket.

  • Hamza Shaban
    Hamza Shaban

    Stocks jump as rate-cut outlook brightens

  • Dani Romero
    Dani Romero

    Housing starts beats forecasts due to strong multifamily construction

    Housing starts rose in December, buoyed by a pickup in multifamily construction.

    Data from the Census Bureau showed that housing jumped 15.8% in December to an annual rate of 1.49 million, which was higher than economists' expectations for an annual rate of 1.32 million.

    Single-family starts had a modest advance. Construction rose 3.3% to an annualized rate of 1.05 million, the strongest pace since February 2024. Meanwhile, construction for multifamily dwellings grew by nearly 62%.

    “Housing starts soared at the end of the year, but this does not mean the country is out of the woods when it comes to the problems in the residential housing sector,” Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, wrote after the release.

    “There still is not enough housing in the country, and the construction of residential homes remains historically depressed,” the economist added.

    To this point, new construction in 2024 was the slowest it has been since 2019, per Bloomberg. Despite the rise in construction, builders are dealing with elevated mortgage rates. Freddie Mac said mortgage rates increased to 7.04% this week, hitting the highest since May 2024. Rates on a home loan tend to follow US Treasury yields, which had been climbing higher following strong employment data.

  • Jenny McCall
    Jenny McCall

    Good morning. Here's what's happening today.

    Economic data: Industrial production (December); Housing starts (December); Building permits (December)

    Earnings: Citizens Financial Group (CFG), State Street (STT), Truist (TFC), Webster Bank (WBS)

