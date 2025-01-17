Stock market today: Dow, S&P, Nasdaq rise as techs and rate-cut hopes revive

US stocks stepped higher on Friday amid a tech stock revival, as investors assessed a week of key data and earnings reports and eyed likely policy shifts under a Trump administration.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.7% while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1%, coming off a losing day for the major gauges. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) put on over 1.6% as Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) shares nudged back into the green.

Markets have turned upbeat as investors take stock of recent days' big bank earnings and inflation readings, which have resuscitated bets on interest-rate cuts. Stocks are on track for big weekly wins after a major rally on Wednesday, while the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) pulled back below 4.6% on Friday.

Techs were staging a comeback, with Apple (AAPL) stock up slightly in morning trading after booking its worst loss since August. Chipmakers such as Micron (MU) joined Nvidia in making gains, while Coinbase (COIN) was among crypto-linked names getting a boost as bitcoin (BTC-USD) continued its advance above $100,000.

But minds are also on potential policy upheaval on the last day of trading before Donald Trump begins his second term as president. Fears are that his plans for tariffs, taxes, and debt — as aired by Treasury pick Scott Bessent on Thursday — could inflame inflation. Inauguration day is Monday, when markets will be closed to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

China's economy, an adversary for Trump, grew more than expected last year, topping Beijing's 5% target after a stimulus blitz. But Asia stocks lost ground on Friday as investors weigh the potential hit from promised hefty tariffs.

Meanwhile, earnings season picks up again with reports from banks Citizens Financial Group (CFG) and State Street (STT). Updates on industrial production and housing starts are on the economic docket.

LIVE

3 updates