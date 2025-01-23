Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500 rise while Nasdaq slips as Trump takes the spotlight at Davos

US stocks were mixed with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) trading near record levels on Thursday as investors stayed attuned to remarks from President Donald Trump, who addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The broad based index rose nearly 0.2%, putting it on the cusp of an all-time closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded 0.6% higher, with a record not far off.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell around 0.3% as tech stocks struggled to regain the momentum that propelled the previous day's gains. Nvidia (NVDA) shares dropped after its supplier SK Hynix (000660.KS) flagged uncertainty about chip demand this year, which also weighed on other related stocks.

The focus turned to Trump's remote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos for more insight into his trade policy. The president said he will "demand that interest rates drop immediately." He also said he will ask OPEC to bring down the price of oil.

On the tariff front, the president offered a warning to companies. "If you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff — differing amounts, but a tariff."

Investors are still digesting Trump's early-days policy charge, which brought an AI push that invigorated tech names but left unclear when the outlined tariffs on big trading partners — a risk for inflation and stocks — might hit.

Meanwhile, eyes are on earnings to potentially buoy markets, after Netflix (NFLX) set the stage for next week's Big Tech flurry.

On the data front, US jobless claims increased by 6,000 to 223,000, official figures released on Thursday showed. Economists had expected a reading of 220,000 for the week.

