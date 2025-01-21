LIVE
Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500 rise but Nasdaq lags as tech names wobble
Karen Friar and Alexandra Canal
Updated 2 min read

US stocks traded in the green on Tuesday, but tech lagged as investors digested President Donald Trump's first policy moves, with future tariffs on Mexico and Canada front of mind.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) moved up roughly 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively. But the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was broadly flat as the likes of Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA) struggled.

Wall Street is bracing for volatility as the new president storms ahead with executive orders and actions, with energy and trade center stage. It's the first day of trading in Trump's second term, as US markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Markets got a dose of relief as Trump held off from firing off the barrage of universal tariff hikes expected by many on his first day in office. China got a surprise reprieve as Trump failed to act on promised high duties on its imports. US stock futures rose, and the dollar (DX-Y.NYB) pulled back from a near two-year high on Monday.

But the mood shifted after Trump said later in the day that he was looking at imposing 25% duties for Mexico and Canada starting Feb. 1. And Chinese stocks (000300.SS) closed out Tuesday with only slight gains, suggesting investors aren't convinced that a US-China reset is coming to avert a trade war.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) fell about 4 basis points to around 4.57% early on Tuesday, recovering somewhat from a deeper drop in Asia trading.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has been on a ride, rising to a record higher above $109,000 on Monday as Trump was sworn in and the new president issued an official TRUMP "meme coin" token. The leading digital currency then fell steeply early Tuesday after a hoped-for pro-crypto push failed to appear in the first policy actions. It was trading lower but still above $103,000 at last check.

The next batch of quarterly earnings will provide more food for thought for investors. Netflix (NFLX) is expected to deliver strong results when it reports after the bell.

Meanwhile, earnings at Charles Schwab (SCHW) soared nearly 50% as trading activity climbed by double digits. D.R. Horton (DHI) also beat expectations despite a soft housing market, while 3M Company (MMM) issued optimistic full-year guidance, driven by organic sales growth.

  • Dani Romero
    Dani Romero

    Homebuilder DHI stock wavers amid weaker than expected home orders

    DR Horton (DHI) stock wavered Tuesday morning after the builder reported weaker-than-expected home orders for its fiscal first quarter but affirmed its full-year guidance and delivery projections.

    The Texas-based homebuilder posted earnings per share of $2.61, beating consensus expectations of $2.38. However, net sales orders dropped to 17,837, a 1.3% decrease year over year, and fell short of the expected 18,478.

    Builders like DHI have been facing higher mortgage rates, leading to increased incentive levels. According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed interest rate rose to 7.04% last week as strong employment data pushed yields higher.

    DHI said on its conference call that its use of incentives to sell homes may weigh on its gross margin in the second quarter.

    "Sometimes we may offer a rate or an incentive beyond where we would hope to," CEO Paul Romanowski said. "But at the end of the day, we're going to be competitive in the market."

    Looking ahead, DHI expects revenue to be about $36 billion to $37.5 billion, higher than analysts estimates of $37.12 billion.

  • Alexandra Canal
    Alexandra Canal

    Dollar falls as Trump avoids tariffs. For now.

    The US dollar (DX=F, DX-Y.NYB) has been volatile since Donald Trump's inauguration, retreating from near two-year highs as the president failed to enact broad-based tariffs on his first day in office.

    The move surprised investors as an emergency order would have allowed immediate tariff increases in contrast to the alternative process of investigations, which is likely to take longer to complete.

    Still, the dollar regained about half of its losses after the president later said tariffs on Mexico and Canada could be imposed by Feb. 1. He also issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to evaluate US trade policy, which could eventually lead to blanket tariffs across a variety of trading partners.

    Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz, told Yahoo Finance's Morning Brief program that the dollar's gains and losses signal a new normal for markets.

    "The message is this is not a one-day event," he said, noting both upside and downside risks exist. "This is something that's going to remain with us."

    To that point, Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Zezas and economist Michale Gapen said in a note on Tuesday that Trump's back-and-forth rhetoric "reminds us that vigilance is warranted as the US policy path could evolve quickly." The team maintained its stance that any policy adjustments likely won't be felt until the back half of the year.

    The greenback's recent price action has largely been driven by two main catalysts: Trump's election and the subsequent Republican sweep, along with the recalibration of future Fed easing in the face of strong economic data.

    After hitting a September low, the US Dollar Index, which measures the dollar's value relative to a basket of six foreign currencies (the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona, and Swiss franc), has rallied nearly 10%. Since the election, it has climbed by about 5%.

  • Alexandra Canal
    Alexandra Canal

    Tesla stock falls as Trump ends electric vehicle mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Laura Bratton reports:

    Tesla (TSLA) stock sank more than 4% in early trading Tuesday, reversing premarket gains on the first trading day since the inauguration of Donald Trump as the president scrapped a pro-EV policy put into place by his predecessor.

    On his first day in office, Trump wasted no time shedding the skin of the outgoing administration, revoking 78 executive orders made by former Democratic President Joe Biden during his tenure. One of those Biden-era policies that was revoked mandated that half of the new US cars manufactured be electric by 2030.

    Other EV stocks fell on the news. Lucid (LCID) tumbled nearly 7% while Rivian (RIVN) slid 5%. Meanwhile, General Motors (GM) and Ford (F) stocks were up.

  • Alexandra Canal
    Alexandra Canal

    Stocks rise at the open to usher in Trump 2.0

    US stocks climbed across the board on Tuesday as investors digested President Donald Trump's first wave of executive orders, with future tariffs on China and Mexico at the forefront of stock traders' minds.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and the benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose around 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also climbed about 0.5% as Nvidia (NVDA) and other tech megacaps boosted the overall index.

  • Jenny McCall
    Jenny McCall

    Good morning. Here's what's happening today.

    Economic data: No notable economic data releases.

    Earnings: Netflix (NFLX), 3M Company (MMM), Capital One (COF), Charles Schwab (SCHW), D.R. Horton (DHI), KeyCorp (KEY), Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR), United Airlines (UAL), Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

