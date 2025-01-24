LIVE
Yahoo Finance
Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq stall as investors weigh earnings, Trump on China
Karen Friar · Editor
Updated 2 min read

In This Article:

US stocks struggled on Friday to pick up on the recent rally as investors filtered through the latest batch of earnings and weighed Donald Trump's hints at a softer stance on China tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell almost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) nudged above the flat line after the index hit its first record high of 2025 on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 0.2%.

President Trump's call at Davos for cuts to US interest rates, oil prices, and taxes spurred investor optimism for his policies, buoying stocks. The major gauges are set to end the holiday-shortened week with gains above 2%, demonstrating the power of Trump's comments even as Wall Street questions his ability to execute the changes.

On Thursday, Trump said he'd "rather not" impose tariffs on China — a softening in stance that eased some fears over the potential for a trade war. Chinese stocks (000300.SS) rose after the remarks in a Fox interview.

Spirits are also getting a boost from a strong start to earnings season, with Verizon (VZ) and American Express (AXP) both reporting on Friday. But a key test is looming with Big Tech's big players set to report results next week.

Meanwhile, Boeing (BA) shares held steady after the jet maker said it expects to book a $3.5 billion quarterly loss thanks to strikes and layoffs.

Elsewhere in markets, oil (CL=F, BZ=F) prices gained on Friday but were still on track for a weekly loss as markets rode the Trump roller-coaster. Investors were assessing not just the China shift but also the president's demand that OPEC bring down the cost of crude.

Gold (GC=F) closed in on a record high as the dollar (DX-Y.NYB) pulled back, making the metal cheaper.

Preliminary readings on US manufacturing and services activity in January will shed light on how the economy is faring ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.

LIVE 3 updates
  • Dani Romero
    Dani Romero

    Existing home sales jump to strongest pace since February 2024

    Sales to purchase an existing home rose in December to the strongest pace in almost a year amid high mortgage rates and elevated home prices.

    Existing home sales climbed 2.2% in December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.24 million, according to the National Association of Realtors, the strongest pace since February 2024. Economists polled by Bloomberg expected existing home sales to hit a pace of 4.2 million in December.

    "Home sales in the final months of the year showed solid recovery despite elevated mortgage rates," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said in a statement. "Home sales during the winter are typically softer than the spring and summer, but momentum is rising with sales climbing year-over-year for three straight months."

    Some house hunters are still hesitant due to expensive housing costs. Mortgage rates, which have been rising over the past six weeks, slightly dipped this week.

    According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell 8 basis points to 6.96% from 7.04%.

    Meanwhile, home prices continue to remain high. The median home price increased by 6% from December 2023 to $404,400, marking the eighteenth consecutive month of year-over-year price gains and the largest annual growth since October 2022.

    "The median home price was elevated partly due to the upper-end market’s relative better performance," Yun added. "Sales rose by 35% from a year ago for homes priced above $1 million, while sales fell for homes priced under $250,000."

  • Hamza Shaban
    Hamza Shaban

    Stocks are little changed as investors weigh Trump's softening China stance

    Stocks are headed for another winning week as investors weigh Donald Trump's hints at a softer stance on China tariffs.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) fell 0.1% at the open, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) nudged above the flat line after the index hit its first record high of 2025 on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) ticked up 0.2%.

    The major gauges are set to end the week with gains above 2%, highlighting Trump's influence on the market, even as Wall Street carried doubts about his ability to execute on his threats and remarks.

    President Trump has called for cuts to US interest rates, oil prices, and taxes, which has spurred investor optimism for his policies. On Thursday, Trump said he'd "rather not" impose tariffs on China — a softening stance that eased some fears of a potential trade war.

  • Jenny McCall
    Jenny McCall

    Good morning. Here's what's happening today.

    Economic data: S&P Global US manufacturing PMI (January preliminary); S&P Global Services PMI (January preliminary); S&P Global US composite PMI (January); Univesity of Michigan consumer sentiment (January final); Existing home sales (December)

    Earnings: American Express (AXP), First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA), NextEra Energy (NEE), Verizon (VZ)

    Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed overnight and early this morning:

    The twin economic gaps that Trump needs to manage

    A 'silent plurality' is ready to sell the dollar: Morgan Stanley

    Trump says he'd 'rather not' put tariffs on China

    Boeing warns of $3.5 billion loss from strikes and layoffs

    Trump's big AI goals start small: 57 jobs at a Texas data center

    Wall Street Enters Darker Age With Most Stock Trading Now Hidden

    Burberry gets holiday boost thanks to American shoppers

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories