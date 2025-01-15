Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq soar as inflation cools, bank earnings shine

US stocks rallied on Wednesday as high hopes for bank earnings paid off and a crucial consumer inflation update showed key prices increased less than expected in December.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) popped more than 1.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose more than 1.6%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) soared 2.3%.

Stocks took a leg higher after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation target in December.

Prices climbed 0.2% month-on-month on a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, an easing from November's 0.3% gain. Over last year, core CPI rose 3.2%.

Until the latest print, annual core CPI had been stuck at a 3.3% gain for the past four months. December was the first time since July that the metric reflected a deceleration in price growth.

The 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) dropped over 12 basis points to trade around 4.66% after the cooler-than-expected reading. It had been up at its highest level in more than a year, serving as a headwind for stocks. The interest-rate-sensitive small-cap Russell 2000 Index (^RUT) soared in reaction, rising 1.6%.

Traders still see just a 3% chance that the Fed lowers rates in January, per the CME FedWatch Tool. They remain split on whether a cut will come in the back half of this year, with odds of easing in June now seen as more likely than not.

Spirits also got a boost from Wall Street bank earnings reports, which brought surging profits thanks to a dealmaking revival and investment banking strength. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) delivered on optimistic analyst expectations with a second straight year of record profit, while Goldman Sachs (GS) profit beat estimates. BlackRock (BLK), Wells Fargo (WFC) and BNY (BK) also booked bumper quarters.

