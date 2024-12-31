Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as Wall Street wraps up 2024

In This Article:
US stocks slipped Tuesday, continuing an uncharacteristic limp to the finish after a roaring year of trading.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped just below the flatline. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the losses at 0.3%.
Despite the sour final stretch, the benchmark S&P 500 is up around 23.8% in 2024, according to Yahoo Finance data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up almost 30%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has posted a more modest 13% gain.
The major indexes are set to post big gains in 2024, a year that was marked by a continued surge in the artificial intelligence trade — led by the "Magnificent Seven" stocks — even as the bull rally broadened across the board.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve made its first interest rate cut in four years, and President-elect Donald Trump's impending return to the White House drove stocks higher in the last two months. (Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer and Alexandra Canal have a great rundown of the year's big themes in charts.)
In commodities, gold (GC=F) is up over 27% this year, on track for its biggest yearly gain since 2010. And in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin (BTC-USD) has rallied over 100% this year, though it has pulled back from the $100,000 level it breached earlier this month.
But overall, the good times have stalled in the last week, as markets have given up some of their big gains — all the more uncharacteristic considering the typical "Santa Claus" rally that marks the end of the year.
The Magnificent Seven rankings for 2024
The Magnificent Seven put up a blockbuster year.
The major players averaged stock gains of more than 60%, far outpacing the broader market's roughly 24% yearly return.
Nvidia (NVDA) took the top spot, rallying more than 170% and fully capitalizing on the AI mania that struck the market this year. Tesla, at a 67% gain in share price, is riding high on the Trump-bump, as CEO Elon Musk has become a close advisor to the incoming president. Meta (META) is close behind, registering a gain of 66%, punctuating a remarkable comeback story.
Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) are set to notch 45% and 36% gains, respectively, as both platforms leverage their cloud computing businesses to generate new revenue off of AI. Apple registered a 30% increase, as its bullish analysts see a "golden era" for the iPhone maker. And Microsoft (MSFT) rounds out the group, rising 12%.