LIVE
Yahoo Finance
Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq slide as Wall Street wraps up 2024
Brett LoGiurato and Hamza Shaban
Updated 1 min read

In This Article:

US stocks slipped Tuesday, continuing an uncharacteristic limp to the finish after a roaring year of trading.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) dropped just below the flatline. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the losses at 0.3%.

Despite the sour final stretch, the benchmark S&P 500 is up around 23.8% in 2024, according to Yahoo Finance data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up almost 30%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has posted a more modest 13% gain.

The major indexes are set to post big gains in 2024, a year that was marked by a continued surge in the artificial intelligence trade — led by the "Magnificent Seven" stocks — even as the bull rally broadened across the board.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve made its first interest rate cut in four years, and President-elect Donald Trump's impending return to the White House drove stocks higher in the last two months. (Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer and Alexandra Canal have a great rundown of the year's big themes in charts.)

In commodities, gold (GC=F) is up over 27% this year, on track for its biggest yearly gain since 2010. And in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin (BTC-USD) has rallied over 100% this year, though it has pulled back from the $100,000 level it breached earlier this month.

But overall, the good times have stalled in the last week, as markets have given up some of their big gains — all the more uncharacteristic considering the typical "Santa Claus" rally that marks the end of the year.

LIVE 5 updates

  • The Magnificent Seven rankings for 2024

    The Magnificent Seven put up a blockbuster year.

    The major players averaged stock gains of more than 60%, far outpacing the broader market's roughly 24% yearly return.

    Nvidia (NVDA) took the top spot, rallying more than 170% and fully capitalizing on the AI mania that struck the market this year. Tesla, at a 67% gain in share price, is riding high on the Trump-bump, as CEO Elon Musk has become a close advisor to the incoming president. Meta (META) is close behind, registering a gain of 66%, punctuating a remarkable comeback story.

    Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) are set to notch 45% and 36% gains, respectively, as both platforms leverage their cloud computing businesses to generate new revenue off of AI. Apple registered a 30% increase, as its bullish analysts see a "golden era" for the iPhone maker. And Microsoft (MSFT) rounds out the group, rising 12%.

  • Hamza Shaban
    Hamza Shaban

    Stocks are set to post massive back-to-back annual gains

    While the end of the year fizzle may have put a damper on Wall Street, if you zoom out just a little, the year showered investors with huge gains.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is on track to post a 24% gain, matching the return from 2023. These back-to-back annual gains mark the best performance for the index since 1997 and 1998. Thats the best consecutive set of yearly increases since the run up to the dot-com bubble.

    And while analysts don't expect the benchmark index to log another year above 20% — as interest rates may remain elevated and corporate earnings face higher and higher expectations — 2025 is poised to be another robust year for investors.

    S&P 500 earnings are expected to grow 15% year over year in 2025, according to FactSet data, fueling another bullish outlook for the year ahead.

  • Hamza Shaban
    Hamza Shaban

    How the Fed and Trump could collide in 2025

    President-elect Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell have clashed before, and there is a chance they will do so again in 2025.

    Their collision could unfold in multiple ways, reports Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger.

    If Trump’s economic policies cause more inflation, it could force the Fed to tap the brakes and pull back any expected interest rate cuts. The new administration could make some new noise about limiting the Fed’s independence. Or Trump cost-cutter Elon Musk — who recently said the central bank is "absurdly overstaffed" — could seek to overhaul the Fed’s workforce.

    Powell said in December that there are still too many unknowns for the Fed to game out how Trump's proposed tariffs could impact setting rates. However, he did say that some Fed officials have begun to factor in Trump’s proposed policies into their policy assumptions.

    Read more about the tensions between the Fed and the incoming White House here.

  • Hamza Shaban
    Hamza Shaban

    Stocks bounce back in final trading day of 2024

    US stocks bounced back Tuesday, giving investors one final hurrah to cap a roaring year of trading even as the last batch of sessions limped to the finish.

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) put on 0.2%.

    The benchmark S&P 500 is up around 23.8% in 2024, according to Yahoo Finance data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up almost 30%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has posted a more modest 13% gain.

  • Jenny McCall
    Jenny McCall

    Good morning. Here's what's happening today.

    Economic data: S&P CoreLogic 20-City (October); Dallas Fed Services Activity (December)

    Earnings: No notable earnings.

    Here are some of the biggest stories you may have missed overnight and early this morning:

    How the Fed and Trump could collide in 2025

    Tesla stock surge runs up against potential annual sales drop

    US Treasury says it was breached by Chinese-backed hacker

    Ackman expects Trump to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

    Meta insider sells $1.39M worth of shares: SEC filing

    Paramount's power struggle leaves moguls and CEOs battling

    Chinese Stocks Race Past Peers for First Annual Gain Since 2020

    Travel demand is on the rise in 2025 — along with more deals

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories