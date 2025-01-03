Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise but weekly losses loom for Wall Street

US stocks stepped higher on Friday, shaking off a downbeat start to 2025 as Tesla (TSLA) shares looked for a comeback.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) gained 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the gains with an increase of 1.7%.

Friday is the last day for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) to pull off a "Santa Claus" rally, watched closely as a historical harbinger of solid returns for January and the year.

But hopes are dim after the benchmark fell again on Thursday to notch a five-session losing streak, the longest since April. The S&P 500 and Dow are both on track to end the holiday-shortened week with losses of over 1%, while the Nasdaq is facing a weekly drop of 2%.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares rose after the EV maker said its sales in China climbed to a record high in 2024. Tesla's first yearly decline in global sales dragged the stock down 6% on Thursday.

US Steel (X) stock slid 5% after President Joe Biden blocked Japanese buyer Nippon Steel's $14.9 billion takeover of the company, which had become a lightning rod for political opposition.

On the data docket, the slump in US manufacturing lessened in December, according to new a fresh reading from the the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Purchasing Managers Index. The figure of 49.3% is 0.9% higher than November's data, but still failed to clear the 50-point threshold, which indicated a contraction.

The reading is another data glimpse into the health of US economy and will help influence the Federal Reserve's next decision on whether to cut interest rates.

