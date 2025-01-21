Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as Trump holds off on tariffs

US stocks traded in the green on Tuesday as investors digested President Donald Trump's first policy moves, with promised tariffs on Mexico and Canada front of mind.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) led stocks higher with the index up over 1% on the heels of solid earnings from 3M Company (MMM). Shares jumped over 5% after the company issued optimistic full-year guidance, making it the top performer within the Dow.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) moved up roughly 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) climbed about 0.7% despite wobbly midday performances from Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). Nvidia (NVDA) shares inched up nearly 3% after a shaky start to the session.

Wall Street is bracing for volatility as the new president storms ahead with executive orders and actions, with energy and trade center stage. It's the first day of trading in Trump's second term, as US markets were closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Markets got a dose of relief as Trump held off from firing off the barrage of universal tariff hikes expected by many on his first day in office.

But the mood shifted after Trump said later in the day that he was looking at imposing 25% duties for Mexico and Canada starting Feb. 1. And Chinese stocks (000300.SS) closed out Tuesday with only slight gains, suggesting investors aren't convinced that a US-China reset is coming to avert a trade war.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield (^TNX) fell about 4 basis points to around 4.57% on Tuesday, recovering somewhat from a deeper drop in Asia trading.

The next batch of quarterly earnings will provide more food for thought for investors. Netflix (NFLX) is expected to deliver strong results when it reports after the bell.

Meanwhile, earnings at Charles Schwab (SCHW) soared nearly 50% as trading activity climbed by double digits. D.R. Horton (DHI) also beat expectations despite a soft housing market.

