Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq pare losses after US delays tariffs against Mexico

US stocks lost ground on Monday in reaction to President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada. But the major averages pared losses mid-morning after Trump said he would delay tariffs against Mexico by a month.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down around 1%, recouping about half of its earlier losses. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) moved 0.3% lower.

Consumer discretionary (XLY) stocks, which includes automakers, were the hardest hit early in the day. Tech (XLK) also dragged on markets as shares of AI chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) and iPhone maker Apple (AAPL) declined.

The tariffs, initially set to take effect on Tuesday, include 25% duties on Canada and Mexico, and 10% on China. Energy imports from Canada will carry a lower 10% duty.

But after a Monday morning call with Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump pushed back the implementation of tariffs on its imports. He said Sheinbaum had agreed to send 10,000 soldiers to the border to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into the US.

"We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one-month period, during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico," Trump said.

The US dollar index (DX-Y.NYB, DX=F) took a leg lower, having earlier surged to trade near its highest levels in two years. On the oil front, West Texas Intermediate crude futures (CL=F) were broadly flat, coming off a jump of well over 2%.

With Trump’s tariffs arriving as expected over the past week, focus honed in on retaliatory announcements. As Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reported, Canada and Mexico were quick to announce measures across a range of US goods. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will place 25% counter-tariffs on around $107 billion in American-made products.

The tit-for-tat moves come amid considerable uncertainty about President Trump's trade agenda for 2025. That uncertainty is a large part of the Fed’s desire to hold interest rates steady,over fears of a rise in inflation.

The tariffs promise to impact consumers directly across a number of industries. Automobiles and auto parts, gas and oil, clothes, computers, whiskey, and avocados are among the items expected to see prices rise.

