Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures plummet after Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with tariffs
Rian Howlett · Front Page Editor
Updated 1 min read

US stock futures pointed to sharp losses for the major indexes, as Wall Street showed the effects of President Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on China, Mexico, and Canada.

Nasdaq futures (NQ=F) have dived 2.7%, leading the way down. S&P 500 futures (ES=F) spiraled 2%, and futures attached to the Dow (YM=F) stumbled 1.4%, or around 600 points.

The tariffs, set to take effect on Tuesday, will include 25% duties on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China. Energy imports from Canada will be lower with a 10% duty.

On Sunday evening, the US dollar index (DX=F) rose to near its highest levels over the past year. Crude oil (CL=F) also jumped around 2%.

With Trump’s tariffs arriving as expected over the past week, focus has been honed in on retaliatory announcements. As Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reported, Canada, Mexico, and China were quick to announce measures across a range of goods. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada will place 25% counter-tariffs on around $107 billion in American-made products.

The trade war is causing "considerable uncertainty about President Trump's trade agenda for 2025." That uncertainty is a large part of the Fed’s desire to keep a hold on rates for fears of a rise in inflation.

The tariffs are due to impact consumers directly across a number of industries. Automobiles and auto parts, gas and oil, clothes, computers, whiskey, and avocados are a small selection of items whose prices are expected to rise.

  • Asian markets slide as Trump tariffs make impact

    Asian markets, the first to open since President Donald Trump's tariff announcement, have seen big slides as investors react to a trade war poised to erupt.

    Major Asian indexes all saw heavy losses throughout the day's trade as The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell more than 2%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.7%, Japan's Nikkei 225 was 2.8% lower, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 3% and Australia's ASX 200 fell 1.9%.

    Markets in mainland China have remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, but with China being singled out for a 10% tariff on exports we can expect to see a similar downturn.

    Currently, Beijing has not announced a plan of economic retaliation. Instead there have been calls to "meet China halfway" from the Chinese ministry of Commerce in negotiations around the upcoming implementation of duties.

    Some of the biggest sectors to see downturns from the tariffs include:

    Automakers saw shares drop of at least 5% in household names such as Toyota (TM), Honda (HMC) and Nissan (7201.T)

    Chinese e-commerce platforms are under fire as the "de minimus" trade exemption for small package is getting expired. Leading to impacts on costs for clothing, accessories, home goods and electronics.

    Asia’s biggest chip exporters, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSM) . and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS)., dipped by 1% as Trump said he would tax the essential components of electronics.

  • Rian Howlett

    Oil jumped Sunday in response to sweeping tariffs placed by President Donald Trump on a range of imports — including crude from Canada and Mexico. Consumers can expect a rise in energy prices over the coming weeks in response to the rise in crude.

    West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) futures hit as high as $75.18 a barrel, over a 3% rise, while Brent crude (BZ=F) topped out around $76 with a 1% bump.

    Crude oil is one of the commodities subject to a reduced duty of 10% as part of an understanding that Canada and the US have a heavy dependency on each other to fulfill their energy needs. The US imports nearly 4 million barrels a day from Canada. The tariff announcement led to gas futures pumping upwards by just shy of 3%.

    Trump has flagged even wider tariffs in the coming months, including against the European Union and covering an ever-increasing variety of goods and industries. Prices can be expected to shift roughly as the president warned "THERE WILL BE PAIN" in a post on Truth Social late Sunday.

