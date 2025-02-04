Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge lower as China hits back on tariffs

US stock futures slipped on Tuesday as investors assessed China's instant retaliation to US President Donald Trump's additional tariffs, amid worries about the risk of a trade war.
Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) and the S&P 500 (ES=F) both edged down roughly 0.2%. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) were broadly flat on the heels of a losing day for stocks.
Beijing reacted swiftly on Tuesday to Trump's additional 10% levies on Chinese imports going into effect at midnight. China slapped tariffs of 15% on US coal and liquified natural gas, starting Feb. 10, alongside 10% duties on imports of crude oil, farm equipment, and some autos.
The tit-for-tat measures raise the risk of an escalation into trade war that would damage both of the world's top two economies. But some on Wall Street see the Chinese response as showing restraint that opens the door to compromise, as seen in the US tariff postponement deals with Mexico and Canada.
Giving more cause for optimism, Trump brought forward talks with China's President XI. He said on Monday they would take place "probably over the next 24 hours", rather than later in the week.
The US dollar index (DX-Y.NYB) fell slightly, down 0.3% as worries eased somewhat.
Meanwhile, China opened an antitrust investigation into Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and added Calvin Klein owner PVH (PVH) and biotech company Illumina (ILMN) to its "unreliable entities list".
Alphabet shares were little changed in pre-market trading, as investors wait for the tech megacap's fourth quarter results due after the bell. The focus is on insights into the tech giant's efforts to turn its massive AI investments into new revenue streams and its response to Chinese startup DeepSeek's cheaper AI models.
A big week of earnings reports is underway, with reports from Spotify (SPOT), PayPal (PYPL), AMD (AMD), and Chipotle (CMG) also highlights on Tuesday's docket. Less than halfway through the season, the S&P 500's earnings growth is on track to outpace last year's fourth quarter.
Palantir (PLTR) brought some upbeat news to Wall Street after the bell on Monday, as the intelligence software company's first quarter and annual revenue forecasts both exceeded expectations. Palantir shares rocketed up 18%.
On the data front, a reading on job openings in December is due later, laying the groundwork for Friday's crucial monthly jobs report. LIVE 3 updates
Palantir rips pre-market
Want to be amused by an earnings call? Listen to Palantir (PLTR) CEO Alex Karp on his quarterly calls.
The guy is a real hoot (and just an interesting character in tech more broadly).
I think Karp gave the type of earnings call we will begin to hear from this new crop of tech players during the Trump administration. Antagonistic. Hype filled. Boastful. But also has the numbers to back up the smoke blowing in part because of 1) strong enterprise tech spending cycle; 2) optimism on critical infrastructure spending by Trump.
The company beat analyst sales estimates by an impressive $59 million.
"We believe Palantir is the best story in all of software," said DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria in a note this morning.
Shares are up 18% pre-market. The ticker page is the most active on the Yahoo Finance platform.
China investigates American companies including Google over monopoly measures
China announced on Tuesday that it has launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Alphabet's Google (GOOG) and placed two U.S. companies on its "unreliable entity list." This move concurred with the U.S. implementing new tariffs on Chinese goods.
Alongside the regulatory body exploring American firms, China imposed of tariffs on some U.S. products, including coal and oil, in retaliation to the fresh U.S. duties. This marks the first retaliation in the ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
In addition to Google, China's Commerce Ministry added PVH Corp (parent company of brands like Calvin Klein) and U.S. biotech firm Illumina to its "unreliable entity" list of companies that have taken actions that cause "damage" to Chinese companies and interests.
Gold (GC=F) rose toward a record high as President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and delays boost demand for a stable asset.
Spot gold rose to $2,850 an ounce before dropping back from an all-time high as Trump said he would enact a 30-day pause on tariffs of 25% against Canada and Mexico. The switch in plans saw the dollar retreat from the highest level in more than two years, making the precious metal cheaper for US buyers.
Markets remain unsettled about the future, boosting gold’s appeal as a safe haven. From Tuesday, Washington is set to impose a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, though Trump has indicated he plans to discuss the proposed tariffs with Beijing "in the next 24 hours"
Key concerns revolve around how the US economy will fare in the face of a potential trade war, as well as the broader implications for monetary policy if tariffs spark inflation. The Federal Reserve opted to pause rate cuts last month, taking a "wait-and-see" stance on the new administration’s policies.