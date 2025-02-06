Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures edge higher ahead of earnings rush

US stock futures inched up on Thursday ahead of a rush of earnings highlighted by Amazon (AMZN), as investors assessed the season so far and eyed President Donald Trump's fast-moving policy overhaul.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) and the S&P 500 futures (ES=F) both nudged up around 0.2%. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) hovered above the flatline on the heels of two winning days in a row for the major gauges.

The tariff jitters that shook stocks earlier in the week may have eased, but markets are eyeing incoming earnings for any company warnings. At the same time, tech and chip-related results are being scrutinized for signals about the strength of AI demand.

• USD (ES=F) View Quote Details

Investors are keenly awaiting Amazon's quarterly report due after the bell, following Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) cloud sales flop. The report will further test the view that Big Tech plans to keep spending big in AI after disappointing results late Wednesday from chip companies Arm (ARM) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Adding to gloom, Ford (F) shares slid despite a quarterly earnings beat after it put out muted full-year guidance, pointing to tariffs as a headwind. Its CEO warned of that billions of dollars in auto industry profits could be wiped out if 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada are sustained.

Shares of fitness equipment maker Peloton (PTON) soared in pre-market after posting better than expected sales, thanks in part to its partnership with Costco (COST). Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips (COP) beat quarterly profit estimates on higher production.

Meanwhile, investors are parsing Treasure Secretary Scott Bessent's comment on Wednesday that Trump wants to focus on lower Treasury yields as a way to ease borrowing costs, rather than calling for the Federal Reserve to lower rates. The benchmark 10-year yield (^TNX) traded around its lowest levels since December, at about 4.43%.

But Trump is still posing a quandary for the Fed, in that his tariffs could dial up inflation — though policymakers are taking a "wait and see" approach before moving on policy. Jobless claims jumped to 219,000 last week, above estimates of 213,000. Investors were eyeing data point for clues on Fed decision making amid the risk of an uptick in inflation.

LIVE

4 updates