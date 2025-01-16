Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq edge lower amid earnings rush, Bessent confirmation hearing

US stocks wavered on Thursday, with the major indexes struggling to build on the previous day's surge amid another round of big bank earnings. Investors also watched as the Senate hearing kicked off for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell below the flatline, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dipped 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also fell 0.2%.

Markets are coming off a major one-day rally on the heels of a surprise easing in consumer inflation that prompted questions about whether the pricing out of interest-rate cuts this year had gone too far. Stocks ripped higher on Wednesday on the back of the data and stellar earnings from major US lenders.

Traders have now ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve lowers rates before July, reversing the pile-out that was sparked by the stronger-than-expected December jobs report.

Retail sales for December grew by 0.4%, versus expectations of 0.6%. The monthly gain slowed from November’s 0.7% increase. Weekly jobless claims rose more than expected to 217,000, versus the prior week's upwardly revised 203,000.

Meanwhile, Bank of America (BAC) results showed fourth quarter profit more than doubled as the bank benefitted from a Wall Street dealmaking revival that has also boosted earnings at its rivals. Its shares were up slightly in early trading. Morgan Stanley's (MS) stock also rose after it posted a surge in quarterly profit before the bell.

Elsewhere in earnings, UnitedHealth's (UNH) fourth quarter revenue fell short of estimates, dented by weakness in its health insurance unit. The stock slid in early trading.

Also taking focus Thursday was the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Bessent's confirmation. Likely topics to surface during the gathering includes tariff plans and debt concerns amid Republican initiatives for 2025 tax and spending plans.

