Stock market today: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq edge lower amid earnings rush, Bessent confirmation hearing

US stocks wavered on Thursday, with the major indexes struggling to build on the previous day's surge amid another round of big bank earnings. Investors also watched as the Senate hearing kicked off for President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell below the flatline, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) dipped 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) also fell 0.2%.
Markets are coming off a major one-day rally on the heels of a surprise easing in consumer inflation that prompted questions about whether the pricing out of interest-rate cuts this year had gone too far. Stocks ripped higher on Wednesday on the back of the data and stellar earnings from major US lenders.
Traders have now ramped up bets that the Federal Reserve lowers rates before July, reversing the pile-out that was sparked by the stronger-than-expected December jobs report.
Retail sales for December grew by 0.4%, versus expectations of 0.6%. The monthly gain slowed from November’s 0.7% increase. Weekly jobless claims rose more than expected to 217,000, versus the prior week's upwardly revised 203,000.
Meanwhile, Bank of America (BAC) results showed fourth quarter profit more than doubled as the bank benefitted from a Wall Street dealmaking revival that has also boosted earnings at its rivals. Its shares were up slightly in early trading. Morgan Stanley's (MS) stock also rose after it posted a surge in quarterly profit before the bell.
Elsewhere in earnings, UnitedHealth's (UNH) fourth quarter revenue fell short of estimates, dented by weakness in its health insurance unit. The stock slid in early trading.
Also taking focus Thursday was the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Bessent's confirmation. Likely topics to surface during the gathering includes tariff plans and debt concerns amid Republican initiatives for 2025 tax and spending plans. LIVE 8 updates
Builder confidence ticks up despite elevated mortgage rates
Builders are starting the year with more optimism than in the end of 2024, despite elevated mortgage rates.
The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose to 47 in January, up one point from December and higher than economists’ estimates of 45, per Bloomberg data.
Still, a reading under 50 indicates more builders view conditions as poor rather than good.
The dilemma of high housing costs persists, with mortgage rates hovering closer to 7% over the past four consecutive weeks, according to Freddie Mac. Markets expect the Fed will likely leave rates unchanged this month, especially after fresh inflation data released Wednesday showed some signs of easing. The Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates but its actions influence the direction of yields, which in turn affect borrowing costs.
The NAHB survey showed builders continue to offer concessions in January. The survey found that 60% of builders used some sort of sales incentive to close the deal, while 30% of builders cut home prices to bolster sales in January. The average price reduction was 5%, matching December’s price cut.
Stocks open mixed as more earnings continue to roll in
US stocks were mixed on Thursday following the S&P 500's (^GSPC) best daily performance since November and strong quarterly bank earnings.
The broad based index rose more than 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) increased about 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered near the flatline.
Investors were watching for a continuation of Thursday's performance when stocks ripped higher on the heels of better than expected inflation data and strong quarterly bank earnings.
Traders have been assessing how many rate cuts the Federal Reserve will implement this year following a better than expected jobs report last Friday but a cooling inflation print on Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs analysts said in a recent note they "now forecast two 25bp cuts this year in June and December (vs. three cuts previously in March, June, and September) followed by another cut in June 2026."
December retail sales grow less than expected, November sales revised higher
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer reports:
Retail sales grew at a slower pace than Wall Street had expected in December as investors keep a close eye on the pace of economic growth amid questions over how quickly the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.
Retail sales rose 0.4% in December. Economists had expected a 0.6% rise in spending, according to Bloomberg data. Meanwhile, retail sales in November were revised up to 0.8% from a prior reading that showed a 0.7% increase in the month, according to Census Bureau data.
Retail lightens up on the Mag 7 trade
Good chart by the Vanda Research team looking at Mag 7 flows from the retail trading community.
You can see activity having slowed down in January with names like Nvidia under pressure.
Dare I say it's refreshing to see traders nibble at the other 493 stocks in the S&P 500!
Good morning. Here's what's happening today.
Not sold on the pre-market move on Target
Target (TGT) dropped its holiday sales results this morning, and the stock is up in the pre-market.
Not sure why Target didn't blow me away!
Sales barely grew and the company reiterated its EPS outlook — an outlook that at the top end is 20 cents below current sell-side consensus.
Bottom line: this is yet another quarter from Target that sheds light on its continued market share loss to Walmart (WMT). Here's what Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told me when accepting our 2024 Company of the Year award.
PS: I like Walmart's new blue logo color that ties back to founder Sam Walton's iconic trucker hat.