Stock market today: Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 steady as Trump takes the spotlight

US stocks drifted on Thursday, easing back on a bid for fresh records as AI optimism waned and markets waited for more detail on President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose above the flatline, coming off a three-day win streak that saw the benchmark index close Wednesday on the cusp of setting a new all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) traded 0.3% higher, with a record not far off.

Meanwhile, The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.2% as tech stocks struggled to regain the momentum that propelled the previous day's gains. Nvidia (NVDA) shares dropped after its supplier SK Hynix (000660.KS) flagged uncertainty about chip demand this year, which also weighed on other related stocks.

Investors are still digesting Trump's early-days policy charge, which brought an AI push that invigorated tech names but left unclear when the outlined tariffs on big trading partners — a risk for inflation and stocks — might hit. The focus is now on Trump's remote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos for more insight into his trade policy.

Eyes are on earnings to potentially buoy markets, after Netflix (NFLX) set that tone on Wednesday. GE Aerospace (GE) shares popped after the jet engine maker said it will raise share buybacks to $7 billion. In air carriers, American Airlines (AAL) stock slid after a downbeat 2025 profit forecast, and Alaska Airlines (ALK) shares rose thanks to a smaller-than-expected first quarter loss forecast.

On the data front, US jobless claims increased by 6,000 to 223,000, official figures released on Thursday showed. Economists had expected a reading of 220,000 for the week.

