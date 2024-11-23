Stock market today: Dow jumps 426 points as stocks end the week higher amid risk-on rally

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

US stocks surged on Friday with the Dow Jones rising 426 points amid risk-on trade momentum.

Bitcoin neared $100,000, driving speculative asset interest alongside stock market gains.

Nvidia's earnings and a low-volatility week contributed to the positive market outlook.

US stocks jumped on Friday, with the Dow Jones surging 426 points to a record close as investors' risk-on trade gained steam.

All three major averages were up about 2% for the week, rebounding from last week's decline.

The stock market surge came amid an ongoing risk-on frenzy for speculative assets, namely bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The price of bitcoin is on the verge of cracking the $100,000 milestone, hitting a record high of $99,772 on Friday.

With Nvidia's third-quarter earnings results out and a low-volatility week ahead with the Thanksgiving holiday, stocks are gravitating higher.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 4:00 p.m. closing bell on Friday:

Fundstrat's Tom Lee called Nvidia's earnings release a "clearing event" for the stock market. Investors now have the opportunity to focus on other factors, like the Fed cutting interest rates and the incoming business-friendly Trump administration.

Lee said in a Friday note that there are "general 'animal spirits' given Republican White House and Senate" in January.

That should be supportive for further gains in the stock market, according to Lee.

With Nvidia the last remaining high-profile firm to report results earlier this week, investors can now assess the big takeaways from earnings season.

With 96% of S&P 500 companies having reported earnings, 77% beat profit estimates by a median of 6%, while 59% beat revenue estimates by a median of 4%, according to data from Fundstrat.

Here's what else happened today:

In commodities, bonds, and crypto:

West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 1.50% to $71.15 a barrel. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was higher by 1.06% to $75.02 a barrel.

Gold increased 1.28% to $2,708.90 an ounce.

The 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 4.42%.

Bitcoin increased 0.70% to $99,126.

