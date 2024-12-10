Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady ahead of inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are drifting in the runup to the latest update on inflation due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 was flat early Tuesday, a day after pulling back from its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 177 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%. Eli Lilly rose after increasing its dividend and approving a plan to buy back up to $15 billion of its stock. Oracle fell after reporting growth that fell just short of analysts’ expectations. Oracle had leaped nearly 81% for the year coming into Tuesday, raising the stakes for its report. Treasury yields edged higher.

Wall Street searched for footing early Tuesday as the last earnings reports of 2024 trickled in ahead of new data on U.S. inflation.

Futures for the S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% before the opening bell and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%.

The U.S. will release consumer inflation numbers for last month on Wednesday that economists expect to be little changed. November data on inflation at the wholesale level arrives Thursday.

They’re the last big pieces of data the Federal Reserve will get before its meeting next week, where many expect the year's third interest rate cut.

The Fed has been easing its main interest rate from a two-decade high since September to lift the slowing jobs market, after bringing inflation nearly down to its 2% target.

Software giant Oracle tumbled 7% after it came up just short of Wall Street's second-quarter sales and profit targets, even as its AI-related revenue soared.

Homebuilder Toll Brothers beat Wall Street sales and profit targets but its stock fell 3.5% in premarket trading.

Vail Resorts jumped 3.8% after the ski resort operator reported a narrower first-quarter loss than expected in what is traditionally its worst quarter. Though pass sales for the upcoming year are down by units, price increases more than offset that decline.

Elsewhere, in Europe at midday Germany's DAX edged 0.1% higher while the CAC 40 in Paris and Britain's FTSE 100 each fell 0.6%,.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.6% to 3,422.66 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed early gains, falling 0.5% to 20,311.28 as traders sold to lock in profits from earlier gains.

At a meeting Monday, Chinese leaders agreed on a “moderately loose” monetary policy for the world’s second-largest economy. That’s the first move in 10 years away from a more cautious, “prudent” stance. A major planning meeting expected Wednesday could also bring more support for the Chinese economy.

