Stock market today: World shares are mixed, follow Wall St decline as price data disappoint

HONG KONG (AP) — World shares were mixed on Friday following Wall Street's decline in response to potentially discouraging data on the economy.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.3% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%.

European markets opened mixed as investors assessed the European Central Bank’s Thursday rate cut decision.

Germany’s DAX added 0.2% to 20,465.58, while the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1% lower to 7,416.55.

Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.1% month-on-month in October, following a 0.1% decline in September, according to data from the Office for National Statistics. The drop was driven by declines in construction and production, while the dominant services sector remained stagnant.

Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.2% to 8,326.93.

In Asia, Chinese leaders wrapped up a two-day economic policy meeting in Beijing on Thursday. Investors were hoping for major moves to support the economy, but the readouts from the closed-door meetings of top leaders lacked details. State media reported that leaders agreed to increase government borrowing to finance more spending and to ease credit to encourage more investment and spending.

“Chinese authorities have been stuck in a more reactionary policy mode, as the uncertainty of U.S. tariff plans makes it difficult for policymakers to make any commitments just yet,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 2.1% to 19,971.24, and the Hang Seng Properties index lost 2.7%. The Shanghai Composite index skidded 2% to 3,391.88.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 1% to 39,470.44. A survey by the Bank of Japan showed that business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers was stronger than expected in the fourth quarter of this year, though overall the results were lackluster.

Elsewhere, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.4% to 8,296.00. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5% to 2,494.46.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% to 6,051.25, marking its fourth loss in the last six days. The index had been rallying toward one of its best years of the millennium.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5% to 43,914.12, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.7% to 19,902.84.

A report said more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. A separate update, meanwhile, showed that inflation at the wholesale level, before it reaches U.S. consumers, was hotter last month than economists expected.

Neither report rings warning bells, but they did dilute hopes that the Federal Reserve will keep cutting interest rates. That expectation has driven the S&P 500 to 57 all-time highs so far this year, driven by the fact that inflation has been slowing while the economy is solid enough to stay out of a recession.

