Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady after jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are holding relatively steady following a mixed report on the job market that analysts said may not change much for financial markets. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in early trading Friday and remained on track for a modest gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 50 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.2%. The action was stronger in the bond market. Treasury yields rose following the jobs report, which showed employers hired fewer workers last month than economists expected. Expedia rose sharply after delivering results that easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian shares Friday were mixed, with Chinese technology stocks rising as most other Asian equities declined as the market weighed India's interest rate cut and an increase in Japan's household spending.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost five years, as the government sought to boost growth and inflation eased.

India’s benchmark stock indexes the Nifty 50 fell 0.11% to 23,577.60, while the Sensex fell 0.23% to 77,897.69. The Indian rupee strengthened to 87.4 against the U.S. dollar.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped nearly 0.72% in afternoon trading to 38,787.02. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slid just 0.11% to 8,511.40. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.58% to 2,521.92. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.91% to 21,081.72, while the Shanghai Composite was up 1.01% to 3,303.67.

Chinese technology stocks trading in Hong Kong appear poised to enter a bull market after AI models released by DeepSeek sparked renewed interest in China’s technology firms.

Xiaomi’s Hong Kong stock closed up 4.69% Friday to trade at 42.45 Hong Kong dollars, while Alibaba stock jumped 1.47% to trade at 100 Hong Kong dollars. Tencent, China’s largest video game firm, jumped 1.86% to 428.20 Hong Kong dollars.

Japan’s Nikkei index may come under greater pressure from a stronger yen, with a sharp 2.7% rise in January household spending reinforcing expectations for further rate hikes from the Bank of Japan, according to Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

“Along with both headline and core inflation accelerating over the past two months, the case for further policy responses to curb pricing pressures remains strong,” said Yeap.

In early European trading, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.06%, while Germany’s DAX gained 0.09%. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.15%.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.36%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.51% on Thursday.

Story Continues