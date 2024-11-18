Stock market today: Wall Street holds steadier after losing most of its Trump bump

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting Monday as Wall Street holds steadier after seeing much of its rally following Donald Trump’s presidential victory dissipate.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 84 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.

Trading of Spirit Airlines’ stock was halted after the budget carrier said it reached an agreement with its debtholders on a plan to take it through Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The airline will continue to fly while in bankruptcy, but it will also likely wipe out the holdings of all its current stock investors.

CVS Health, meanwhile, rose 1.9% after adding four new directors to its board. The health giant did so following discussions with a major investor, hedge-fund owner Glenview Capital Management. Its CEO, Larry Robbins, is one of the new directors.

Stocks broadly gave back more than half their postelection gains at the end of last week, and the S&P 500 fell Friday to its worst loss since before Election Day. Investors initially sent the S&P 500 nearly 4% higher in the days immediately following Trump’s win. Bank stocks, smaller companies and other areas of the market seen as the biggest winners from the president-elect’s preference for lower tax rates, higher tariffs and lighter regulation had particularly big gains.

More recently, though, investors have braced for some of the potential downsides for the market of Trump’s reshaping of the economy. Moderna ticked up by 1.3% on Monday, but it is still down since Trump said he wanted Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent anti-vaccine activist, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

Worries about potentially higher inflation driven by higher tariffs and bigger U.S. government deficits have also sent Treasury yields higher in the bond market. Such results could tie the Federal Reserve’s hands, when it’s trying to lower interest rates to ease the brakes off the economy and keep the job market humming.

While lower rates can give a boost to growth, they can also add fuel for inflation.

“Traders appear to be gauging the potential impact of a new Trump administration’s policies on the economy, and the possibility that the Fed may slow down its rate-cutting campaign,” according to Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Higher rates and yields in turn mean more pressure on companies to make even bigger profits in order to make their stock prices look less expensive. Their prices have already run up much faster than their earnings.

