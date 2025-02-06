Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted through mixed trading Thursday as rising fashion and cigarette stocks worked against drops for Ford Motor and Qualcomm.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% following healthy gains for stock markets across much of Europe and Asia. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 125 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.

Tapestry, the company behind the Coach and Kate Spade brands, helped lead the market and jumped 12%. It reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected after attracting new, younger customers. Tapestry also raised its forecast for revenue and profit growth this fiscal year.

Philip Morris International, which sells Marlboro cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products around the world, was one of the strongest forces pushing upward on the S&P 500 and rallied 10.9% after reporting a better profit than expected. It also gave financial forecasts that topped expectations, and analysts pointed in particular to strength for its Zyn nicotine pouches.

They helped offset a 7.5% drop for Ford Motor, which fell even though the automaker delivered a stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Investors focused instead on Ford’s financial forecasts for 2025, which the company said incorporates “headwinds related to market factors.”

The company gave a forecasted range for how much cash it will generate this year whose midpoint fell below analysts’ expectations, for example.

Qualcomm also kept indexes in check after falling 3.7%. The company, whose products help power smartphones and other devices, reported profit for the latest quarter that topped analysts’ forecasts, and analysts called the performance solid. But they also said expectations were high, and worries are rising about the wireless chip industry broadly.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report said more U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected, though the number remains low compared with history. A more comprehensive report will arrive on Friday, showing how many jobs U.S. employers added during the month of January.

The hope is Friday’s data will show a job market that remains solid enough to keep worries about a possible downturn at bay but not so strong that it pushes upward on inflation. The U.S. economy has remained much more solid than critics feared, but pressure is rising in part because of the threat of potential tariffs coming from President Donald Trump.

After rocking financial markets around the world at the start of this week, worries about a potentially punishing global trade war have eased a bit after Trump gave 30-day reprieves for tariffs on both Mexico and Canada.

