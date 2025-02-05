Stock market today: Alphabet drags Wall Steet lower as the spotlight swings back toward profits

NEW YORK (AP) — Tech stocks are leading Wall Street lower as attention swings back toward how much profits companies are making and away from President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% in early trading Wednesday following mixed trading in Europe and Asia. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.6%. Alphabet fell even though Google’s parent company reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Investors focused instead on slowing growth for its cloud business, which fell short of forecasts. Mattel soared after beating Wall Street’s earnings projections and giving a strong outlook.

Wall Street shifted lower in early trading Wednesday as markets took in more corporate earnings reports while considering the impact of tariffs being imposed by the United States and China.

Futures for the S&P 500 were off 0.4%, while technology stocks dragged Nasdaq futures down 0.8% before the bell. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials were off 0.1%.

Google parent company Alphabet tumbled 7.1% after its latest earnings report disappointed investors, who had been expecting more robust revenue from the company's cloud business related to artificial intelligence.

Despite beating analysts' sales and profit targets for the most recent quarter, shares of Advanced Micro Devices skidded nearly 10% as revenue from its data centers fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Walt Disney Co. shares rose about 1% after the entertainment giant beat first-quarter profit expectations thanks in part to the box office success of “Moana 2.”

Mattel soared more than 13% in premarket after the toy and game maker beat Wall Street's earnings projections and gave a strong profit outlook for 2025.

Some analysts see tariffs on China as separate from Trump’s moves against other trading partners. Trump may be more likely to keep tariffs on China longer, as he did in his first presidential term, to separate the United States more from its geopolitical rival.

Trump is pressing ahead with a 10% tariff on U.S. companies importing things from China. And China retaliated on Tuesday by announcing its own tariffs on some U.S. products and an antitrust investigation into Google.

Media reports on Wednesday suggested that Chinese regulators are considering a similar probe in to Apple’s App Store policies. Shares of Apple slid more than 2% before the bell.

China’s 15% tariff on U.S. coal and liquefied natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the United States won’t take effect until Monday. That leaves time for negotiations between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

