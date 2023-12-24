Advertisement
Is the stock market open on Christmas? See 2023, 2024 holiday schedule

Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
·1 min read

United States stock markets will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will be closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday, Dec. 26.

They will both also be closed on Christmas Eve due to the day falling on a Sunday this year.

The U.S. bond market will also be closed Monday after closing at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, Dec. 22, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Christmas marks the last market closure of the 2023 holiday schedule. Markets will close again on Monday, Jan. 1 for New Year's Day and Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2023: Are banks, post offices, UPS, FedEx open?

United States stock market 2024 holiday schedule

Here are the dates the NYSE and Nasdaq will observe holidays in 2024.

  • New Year's Day: Monday, Jan. 1

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 15

  • Washington's birthday: Monday, Feb. 19

  • Good Friday: Friday, March 29

  • Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

  • Juneteenth: Wednesday, June 19

  • Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

  • Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2

  • Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 28

  • Christmas: Wednesday, Dec. 25

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is stock market open on Christmas? See 2023, 2024 holiday schedule