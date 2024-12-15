STMicroelectronics (STM) and Qualcomm Unveil AI-Powered IoT Module: A Leap in Wireless Innovation

We recently published a list of 12 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) stands against other trending AI stocks on latest news and ratings.

Addressing Power Shortages for AI Data Centers

The demand for energy-intensive AI data centers is outpacing supply, and while solutions like crypto site conversions, and nuclear power are promising, substantial action is needed to prevent significant power shortages in the near future.

In an interview on CNBC’s ‘The Exchange,’ Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley discussed the potential for converting crypto mining sites into data centers to address the power shortage for AI data centers. He noted that while Bitcoin mining companies have lucrative options, including converting sites into data centers, the high price of Bitcoin complicates decisions.

Byrd estimated a significant power shortfall of over 30 gigawatts by 2028, with solutions like Bloom Energy’s fuel cells and crypto site conversions offering partial relief. However, he warns that connecting new data centers to the grid could take years, and prices for electricity are likely to rise, creating potential political challenges. Other solutions include nuclear power and natural gas turbines, especially in regions like West Texas.

Oil Giants Explore Power Solutions for AI Data Centers

Major U.S. oil companies are considering entering the electricity market by supplying natural gas-powered electricity with carbon capture technologies to meet the growing energy demands of AI data centers. Reuters reported that Chevron has been in talks for over a year to provide natural gas-fired power combined with carbon capture solutions, while Exxon plans to offer low-carbon electricity to data centers by the end of the decade.

The move comes as the rise of AI technologies is driving a significant increase in electricity demand, prompting the need for new energy infrastructure. The companies plan to use their expertise in natural gas and carbon capture to help meet this demand, potentially reshaping the power market.

