STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Partners with HighTec to Advance Automotive Safety with AI-Driven Microcontrollers

As the US stock markets were catching up with the tech disruption led by cheap Chinese AI models, US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs against countries, including a 10% tariff on China, is driving market volatility.

On February 4th, the US stock index futures were marginally lower as investors refrained from risky assets after China announced retaliatory tariffs against America. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2% or 77 points. Beijing slapped tariffs of up to 15% on US coal imports and 10% higher duties on crude oil, farm equipment, and some cars, effective February 10th.

Trump also announced a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada but later agreed to a 30-day pause on February 3rd in return for concessions on border and crime from both countries.

Elsewhere, in the world of AI, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman inked a deal with tech giant Kakao in South Korea on February 4th as part of plans to create new alliances after DeepSeek’s impact on the global AI industry.

"We're excited to bring advanced AI to Kakao's millions of users and work together to integrate our technology into services that transform how Kakao's users communicate and connect," said Altman. However, Altman reportedly admitted at a closed meeting with South Korean AI developers that Open AI “hasn’t found a strategy yet” to respond to DeepSeek.

STMicroelectronics (STM): Pioneering AI Semiconductors Amid Market Challenges

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) is a semiconductor leader that manufactures and sells microchips and semiconductor products for use in IoT, consumer electronics, and the automotive and industrial sectors. Their proprietary neural processing units and AI suite enable AI on microprocessors, ensure high efficiency in handling AI workflows, and help developers create and deploy ML models on microcontrollers at relatively lower costs.

