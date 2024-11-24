STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Targets $20B Revenue by 2030, Sets Mid-Term Goals for 2027-2028

We recently compiled a list of the 14 AI Stocks on Wall Street's Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) stands against the other AI stocks that are on Wall Street's Radar.

Latest reports from tech news platform TechCrunch indicate that MatX, a chip-design startup focused on supporting large language models, has raised $80 million in a funding round. This follows the $25 million seed round it held less than a year ago. The latest round, led by Spark Capital, values the company at a pre-money valuation in the mid-$200 million range and a post-money valuation in the low $300 million range, per TechCrunch. MatX was co-founded two years ago by former Google TPU team members Mike Gunter and Reiner Pope, who aim to address the global shortage of AI-specific chips.

The company’s chips are optimized for AI workloads of 7 billion to 20 billion parameters or more, providing high performance at lower costs. MatX highlights its advanced interconnect technology, which enhances scalability for large clusters. The co-founders claim their processors are designed to outperform NVIDIA GPUs, with a goal of achieving tenfold efficiency in training LLMs and delivering results. The AI hardware sector has seen growing investor interest amid increasing demand for chips tailored for generative AI.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 18

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) makes and sells semiconductor products. The company has long-term exposure to structural growth areas such as the energy transition, data centers, and microcontrollers. On November 20, the firm hosted its Capital Markets Day in Paris. The chipmaker reiterated its $20 billion plus revenue ambition and associated financial model, which it now expects to be reached by 2030. The firm also set an intermediate financial model with revenues expected around $18 billion with an operating margin within a 22% to 24% range in 2027-2028.

