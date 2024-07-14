Sting Ray Robb Goes Airborne After Alexander Rossi Runs Out of Gas

Motorsports on NBC / YouTube

Sting Ray Robb caught up to Alexandar Rossi as the McLaren driver was running out of fuel; with no time to stop, Robb went airborne.

Rossi's McLaren slid to the bottom of the track, collecting Ed Carpenter. Kyle Kirkwood spun himself while trying to avoid Robb and Rossi and ended up collected as well.

All drivers are reported okay, Robb was taken to the infield car center on a back board for further examination.

As Leigh Duffy announced his final race winner in IndyCar Sunday afternoon, mayhem occurred deep in the field. Alexander Rossi ran out of gas coming to the checkered flag and slowed massively; Sting Ray Robb was sent airborne as he ramped over the back of Rossi's Arrow McLaren.

Robb landed upside down, protected by the Aeroscreen as the AMR safety team worked to clear him and the others involved from the crashed vehicles. The series announced at 2:35 EST that Robb was awake and alert following the crash and was being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

When Rossi slowed, both Ed Carpenter and Kyle Kirkwood received messages from their spotters to avoid the rapidly occurring situation; in doing so, Kirkwood spun while trying to avoid contact, and Carpenter was collected by Rossi.

The left rear of the No. 20 ended up resting on Kirkwood's air hose, trapping him in his increasingly hot cockpit. The AMR Safety team was able to lift the vehicle up enough for Kirkwood to exit the N0. 27 Andretti Global Honda.

I knew Rossi was running out of fuel and staying on line while going much, much slower," Kirkwood told NBC in his recount of the incident. "My spotter apprised me of the situation, but clearly, it was a bit too late for Sting Ray there. Hopefully, he’s okay; hopefully, everyone that’s gotten out is okay.”

Kirkwood ended up spinning himself in the hopes of avoiding the crash and was instead collected by Carpenter and Rossi.

"Sting Ray was in the air," Kirkwood said. "It’s pretty much like a parachute when you’re sitting perpendicular to the road in one of these cars. I lifted out of throttle out of the corner and instantly spun myself."

