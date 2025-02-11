Stifel Resumes Coverage on TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) with Buy Rating, Citing AI and Defense Growth

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News Updates on Wall Street's Radar. In this article, we are going to take a look at where TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) stands against the other AI stocks.

The rapid expansion of AI has started an unexpected growth in energy demand, which raises concerns about power availability, grid capacity, and sustainability. As tech giants invest in large-scale data centers, the need for reliable electricity sources is becoming a major challenge. Experts highlight the urgency of expanding power generation, upgrading infrastructure, and balancing AI growth with clean energy goals. Policymakers, industry leaders, and energy providers must navigate these challenges to ensure a stable and sustainable energy future.

The Energy Race to Sustain AI’s Expanding Power Consumption

In an interview at Bloomberg Technology, Joseph Majkut, director of Energy Security and Climate Change at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, discussed the growing energy demands driven by AI expansion. He noted that data centers require substantial electricity, making them among the largest new energy consumers in the U.S. over the next decade. Meeting this demand would require significantly increasing power generation, a challenge that involves coordination between local, state, and federal authorities.

Majkut highlighted the strain on the electricity grid, emphasizing that the U.S. must add more capacity in five years than it did over the past 20. He suggested that while the federal government could support this through funding and permitting reforms, state and local cooperation is essential since large-scale power plants are not readily available.

Furthermore, Majkut said more clarity is needed on the US administration’s approach. While President Trump has proposed easing permitting and using coal plants, Majkut expects most new power sources to come from solar, wind, batteries, and natural gas. He stressed the importance of long-term planning beyond 2030, including investments in nuclear power and modernizing the grid.

Majkut also doubted new coal plants would be built for AI-driven energy needs, as major tech firms prefer clean energy investments. He noted that these companies have the financial capacity to accelerate innovation, including small modular reactors. Although nuclear power could play a larger role by the early 2030s, he expects near-term energy additions to focus on solar, natural gas, and battery storage.

