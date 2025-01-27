January 28, 2025 Chris O'Cull, analyst from investment company Stifel Nicolaus, reiterated Buy rating on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) today and increased the price target from $110 to $114. The market is trading Starbucks stock at $99.77, only 2.85% away from its 52-week high.

O'Cull expects Starbucks to report its fiscal first quarter earnings tomorrow and the result would surpass consensus estimate and hit his price target.

Stifel Boosts Starbucks Price Target Despite Earnings Uncertainty

Over the past four quarters, Starbucks has consistently reported revenues that fell short of expectations. This raises the question: Are analysts setting too high expectation, or is Starbucks struggling to keep pacewith the market?

The EPS for the last four quarters has consistently fallen short of expectations. Interestingly, the market reaction has been mixed; whether earnings beat or miss, Starbucks' stock price fluctuates in positive and negative direction.

