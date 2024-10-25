Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Commercial ...

Release Date: October 24, 2024

STC increased its annual dividend for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The company has been successful in managing expenses, with an improved employee cost ratio and a focus on investment in technology and talent to enhance operational efficiency.

The company's commercial services segment showed strong performance, with revenues increasing by 30% due to higher transaction sizes and volumes, particularly in the energy and multifamily sectors.

Stewart Information Services Corp ( NYSE:STC ) reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter, with adjusted net income rising to $33 million from $24 million in the same quarter last year.

STC's operating expenses have increased, particularly in the commercial and real estate solutions segments, due to higher outside data search fees and use of external services.

The company's direct operations segment is under pressure due to the suppressed residential housing market, leading to a focus on protecting market share and margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There was a significant increase in commercial fee profiles year over year. Is this due to larger deals in the market, or was there any impact from the New York Title acquisition? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: The increase is primarily due to the mix of business, particularly in the energy sector, where alternative energy deals tend to be larger. This has skewed the average deal size, but it's a bit variable quarter to quarter.

Q: The order count in the 'other' segment ramped up significantly. Is there a geographical factor affecting this, or is there another reason? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: The increase is driven by our bulk business, which can fluctuate with large transactions. This quarter, we had a few large deals, particularly in the single-family rental business, which tend to be larger transactions.

Q: Regarding the normalized 5 million market, you've previously mentioned a 10% margin target. Can you clarify if this target is on a GAAP basis or adjusted? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: The target is about 11.5% on a GAAP basis. This reflects the leverage from investments in data management and centralization, allowing us to grow share and improve efficiency across the company.

Q: Redfin reported a 3.5% rise in pending home sales over the last four weeks. Are you seeing any notable consumer response as rates tick higher? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: We observed similar trends, but the difference between pending and closing is uncertain due to cancellations with rate spikes. There was a temporary improvement in sentiment, but it reversed as rates increased again.

Q: Your purchase orders have been down double digits year over year, while competitors have been flattish. Is there a mix shift affecting this? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: We track share by MSA and are holding steady against competitors. The differentiation may be due to geographical factors or the nature of high-end versus low-end market activity. We remain confident in our share position.

