Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Commercial ...

Revenue: $668 million for the third quarter.
Net Income: $30 million or $1.07 per diluted share.
Adjusted Net Income: $33 million or $1.17 per diluted share.
Title Segment Revenue: Increased by $31 million or 6%.
Title Segment Pretax Income: Improved by $10 million or 27%.
Domestic Commercial Revenue: Increased by $16 million or 30%.
Average Commercial Fee Per File: Improved 25% to $17,700.
Domestic Residential Fee Per File: Slightly improved to $3,000.
Agency Operations Gross Revenue: Increased by $17 million or 6%.
Title Loss Expense: Decreased by 4%.
Real Estate Solutions Pretax Income: Improved by $5 million.
Pretax Margin for Real Estate Solutions: 7.7% in the third quarter.
Employee Cost Ratio: Improved to 30% from 31% last year.
Operating Cash Flow: $76 million, $17 million higher than the prior year quarter.
Total Stockholders' Equity: Approximately $1.4 billion.
Book Value Per Share: $51.
Release Date: October 24, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter, with adjusted net income rising to $33 million from $24 million in the same quarter last year.
The company's commercial services segment showed strong performance, with revenues increasing by 30% due to higher transaction sizes and volumes, particularly in the energy and multifamily sectors.
STC's real estate solutions segment saw improved pretax income and margins, driven by higher revenues in credit-related data and valuation services.
The company has been successful in managing expenses, with an improved employee cost ratio and a focus on investment in technology and talent to enhance operational efficiency.
STC increased its annual dividend for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Negative Points
The housing market remains challenging, with existing home sales continuing to decline, impacting STC's residential market operations.
Despite a temporary improvement in mortgage applications following a Federal Reserve rate cut, the overall market sentiment remains volatile, affecting consumer behavior.
The company's direct operations segment is under pressure due to the suppressed residential housing market, leading to a focus on protecting market share and margins.
Acquisition-related activities have slowed due to choppy housing market conditions, although STC maintains a positive outlook for future opportunities.
STC's operating expenses have increased, particularly in the commercial and real estate solutions segments, due to higher outside data search fees and use of external services.
Q & A Highlights
Q: There was a significant increase in commercial fee profiles year over year. Is this due to larger deals in the market, or was there any impact from the New York Title acquisition? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: The increase is primarily due to the mix of business, particularly in the energy sector, where alternative energy deals tend to be larger. This has skewed the average deal size, but it's a bit variable quarter to quarter.
Q: The order count in the 'other' segment ramped up significantly. Is there a geographical factor affecting this, or is there another reason? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: The increase is driven by our bulk business, which can fluctuate with large transactions. This quarter, we had a few large deals, particularly in the single-family rental business, which tend to be larger transactions.
Q: Regarding the normalized 5 million market, you've previously mentioned a 10% margin target. Can you clarify if this target is on a GAAP basis or adjusted? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: The target is about 11.5% on a GAAP basis. This reflects the leverage from investments in data management and centralization, allowing us to grow share and improve efficiency across the company.
Q: Redfin reported a 3.5% rise in pending home sales over the last four weeks. Are you seeing any notable consumer response as rates tick higher? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: We observed similar trends, but the difference between pending and closing is uncertain due to cancellations with rate spikes. There was a temporary improvement in sentiment, but it reversed as rates increased again.
Q: Your purchase orders have been down double digits year over year, while competitors have been flattish. Is there a mix shift affecting this? A: Frederick Eppinger, CEO: We track share by MSA and are holding steady against competitors. The differentiation may be due to geographical factors or the nature of high-end versus low-end market activity. We remain confident in our share position.
