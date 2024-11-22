Steven Romick's FPA Crescent Fund 3rd Quarter Letter: A Recap

Dear Shareholder:

Performance Overview

The FPA Crescent Fund Institutional Class (Fund or Crescent) gained 3.70% in Q3 2024 and 21.27% in the trailing twelve months. The Fund captured 67.2% of the MSCI ACWI's return in the trailing twelve months, underperforming its 70.1% average net risk exposure. (1)

Performance versus Illustrative Indices (%) (2)

Q3 2024 Trailing 12 Month FPA Crescent 3.70 21.27 FPA Crescent - Long Equity 5.08 31.33 MSCI ACWI 6.61 31.76 S&P 500 5.89 36.35 60% MSCI ACWI / 40% Bloomberg US Agg 6.05 23.38 60% S&P 500 / 40% Bloomberg US Agg 5.61 25.98

Portfolio Discussion

Crescent's net risk exposure is 68.5% as of quarter end, down approximately four percentage points year-over-year. The Fund's exposure has not been this low since the fourth quarter of 2019. (3) As always, risk-on versus risk-off remains a function of finding investments that offer good upside yet afford reasonable downside protection. If those parameters are unmet, cash will build until such opportunities present themselves. Nevertheless, there's generally something useful to do that helps explain the three new equity positions added during the quarter, though we exited five. Crescent's top five performers contributed 7.75% to its trailing twelve-month return while its bottom five detracted 1.22%.

Trailing Twelve-Month Contributors and Detractors as of September 30, 2024 (4)

Contributors Perf. Cont. % Avg. % of Port. Detractors Perf. Cont. % Avg. % of Port. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) 2.17 3.0 Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) -0.59 1.3 Holcim (XSWX:HOLN) 1.64 3.2 JDE Peet's (XAMS:JDEP) -0.29 1.1 Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 1.44 5.3 Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) -0.16 2.9 Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) 1.27 2.1 Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) -0.13 0.2 Citigroup (NYSE:C) 1.24 2.5 NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) -0.05 0.3 7.75 16.0 -1.22 5.8

Below are two companies that have impacted portfolio performance but have not recently been discussed. (5)

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) shares have appreciated due to strong operating performance, wise capital allocation from the company's owner-operator CEO, and building excitement for a strong investment banking and capital markets environment expected to be facilitated by lower interest rates and clarity on the US Election.

JDE Peet's (XAMS:JDEP) stock has declined over the past TTM, but earnings have been largely stable. However, a change in management, record-high coffee bean prices, and headwinds from the company's Russia business have led investors to view the glass as half-empty. We are hopeful that new management will prove up to the task of making entrepreneurial and cost-efficient investments to reinvigorate growth and put JDE Peets in a position to benefit from its position as the world's second-largest consumer coffee company. Closing The world might seem tilted on its axis today amidst natural disasters, Middle East conflict, and insecurity around next month's US election, on top of other fears unique to each of us. Without too much digging, one can easily fall into a vortex of negativity. We prefer to look more optimistically at what the future might hold. Uncertainty can breed confusion and insecurity, fostering a fertile environment for the calm and logical to take advantage of economic opportunities. We hope to continue exhibiting clear thinking when others might be losing their heads to benefit our investors.

