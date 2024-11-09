StepStone Group Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: EPS: US$0.26 (vs US$0.42 in 2Q 2024)

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$271.7m (up 42% from 2Q 2024).

Net income: US$17.6m (down 33% from 2Q 2024).

Profit margin: 6.5% (down from 14% in 2Q 2024). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$0.26 (down from US$0.42 in 2Q 2024).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

StepStone Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 16% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.7% growth forecast for the Capital Markets industry in the US.

Performance of the American Capital Markets industry.

The company's shares are up 15% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

