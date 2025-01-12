Stemmer Imaging AG's (HMSE:S9I) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 1.9% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Stemmer Imaging (HMSE:S9I). However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Specifically, we decided to study Stemmer Imaging's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Stemmer Imaging is:

12% = €8.2m ÷ €67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every €1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn €0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Stemmer Imaging's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Stemmer Imaging seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.2% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Stemmer Imaging's exceptional 41% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Stemmer Imaging's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

HMSE:S9I Past Earnings Growth January 12th 2025

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for S9I? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

